Caitlin Clark gives highest praise to teammate Aliyah Boston, ranks her as best among her peers: "I don't think it's up for question"

Caitlin Clark spoke on her chemistry with Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston during her appearance on Sue Bird’s “Bird’s Eye View” podcast on Friday. Clark and Boston are both former No. 1 WNBA draft picks and All-Stars for the Fever. They share a strong professional and personal bond that has developed since Clark joined the team in 2024.Clark praised Boston, saying she has a great feel for the game.&quot;She has such a good feel for the game,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Such a great facilitator for our team. She's the best all-round post player in the league. I don't think it's up for question&quot;Clark’s decision to draft Boston as the No. 1 pick for “Team Clark” in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game reflected her trust in the forward's abilities. The former Iowa star called it an “easy choice” due to Boston’s “incredible year.”Their synergy was evident in the Fever’s 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on June 14. Clark’s season-high 32 points paired with Boston’s 10-point, 11-rebound double-double led to a home win at Indiana.Boston has stepped up as Clark has remained absent for the majority of the season. Boston is averaging 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, compared to the 14.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 3.2 apg in her sophomore season.Caitlin Clark speaks on her injury-plagued absenceCaitlin Clark expressed frustration about dealing with injuries this season. On the same podcast with Sue Bird, she opened up about her inconsistent playing time and how challenging it has been.&quot;It's just been so challenging being active, playing four games, and then not,&quot; Clark said. &quot;And then not feeling the best and then frustrated of how hard I worked in the offseason and all I do is rehab and continue to do this process. ... I think that's been the hardest part, the stop-and-go of everything.&quot;Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain during the May 24 game against the New York Liberty and was sidelined for at least two weeks. She returned on June 14 to help the Fever beat the Liberty.She then suffered a right groin injury in the final minutes of a July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, marking her third soft-tissue ailment of the season.Clark has completed further medical evaluations, which revealed no additional damage. However, there is still no definitive return timetable. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has missed nine straight games, with the team maintaining a “day-to-day” status on her health.