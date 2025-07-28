  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark gives standing ovation to 'enforcer' Sophie Cunningham amid heated exchange with Angel Reese's $125,000 teammate 

Caitlin Clark gives standing ovation to 'enforcer' Sophie Cunningham amid heated exchange with Angel Reese's $125,000 teammate 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
Caitlin Clark gives standing ovation to 'enforcer' Sophie Cunningham amid heated exchange with Angel Reese's $125,000 teammate (Image Source: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark seemingly enjoyed watching Sophie Cunningham's latest tussle on the court when the Indiana Fever took on the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Early in the fourth quarter, Cunningham had a run-in with Angel Reese's $125,000 teammate Michaela Onyenwere.

The Fever guard successfully got a stop on the Sky forward as she attempted a layup and followed it up with a successful rebound. A frustrated Onyenwere seemingly forced the issue by tangling arms with Cunningham as she looked to snatch the ball out of her hands.

However, Cunningham held on, and Onyenwere lightly shoved her with her left hand, and the two had a verbal exchange. After the refs blew the whistle for a jumpball, their teammates surrounded them to de-escalate the situation while Cunningham kept chirping away.

In the meantime, the camera angles caught Caitlin Clark giving a standing ovation as tensions flared between the two players from the sidelines. Here's the clip:

Sophie Cunningham had the last laugh after the Fever extended their win streak to three games against the Sky this season, beating them 93-78.

Caitlin Clark turns heads as Fever rule "Barbie Game Night"

Caitlin Clark was on the sidelines and so was her rival, Angel Reese, for Sunday's contest. Clark has been sidelined with a right groin injury since before the All-Star break, while Reese has missed the last two games with a back issue.

Nevertheless, it was still an eventful afternoon. Clark turned heads at the United Center, with fans swarming in for her autographs. It was one of the key talking points on WNBA Twitter, considering it was "Barbie Game Night" in Chicago, a ritual the Sky started last season, also against the Fever.

Not just that, after Clark drew all the attention on Reese's stomping grounds, the Fever dominated the Sky with a 15-point win. Kelsey Mitchell was the best player with 35 points, while Aliyah Boston had a 14-point double-double and rookie Makayla Timpson scored a career-high 14 points.

The Sky were much better offensively than in their past few games. Rachel Branham tallied 26 points. Three other starters scored in double digits, but it wasn't enough. The Sky were no match without Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese.

The Fever have won the season series 3-0 against the Sky with two more games left.

