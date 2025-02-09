"Caitlin Clark is a global athlete": Fans go wild as Aussie UFC fighter Adele Fornarino turns heads wearing Fever star jersey at UFC 312 cage side

Caitlin Clark's rise to the top has been unlike anything the WNBA had ever seen, and she's helped the game and the league reach so many new eyeballs. Notably, that was evident again on Saturday night when Aussie UFC fighter Adele Fornarino was spotted wearing an Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jersey cage side at UFC 312.

Needless to say, it didn't take long before the fans took notice and flooded social media with remarks about it.

"An Indiana player is really worldwide life crazy," one fan said.

"CC Jersey in the back.. REAL MOTION," another one added.

"Caitlin Clark jersey in the back Indy always represents," another one said.

"Wow Caitlin locked herself in the weight room huh," another one jokingly added.

"Jacked CC, is apparently a fighter. Lol," another one said.

"Caitlin Clark is a Global athlete; Travis Kelce day one of media day for The Superbowl ask About Caitlin Clark ✅ Saturday night in Sydney, Australia a fan wearing number 22 at UFC 312 ✅" one fan wrote.

Sue Bird reacts to Caitlin Clark's team's latest acquisition

The Indiana Fever has been busy this offseason. They've made some big moves to ensure that Caitlin Clark has all the tools to take the team to the WNBA Finals.

With that in mind, WNBA legend Sue Bird shared her thoughts on their latest acquisition, raving about how much a player like Natasha Howard can help them next season.

“I think Natasha Howard certainly stands out,” Bird said on her 'A Touch More' podcast. “I loved, loved playing with Tash. She’s just this glue player that doesn’t get enough shine for what she does, because a lot of what she does doesn’t show up on the box score, but she’s just always in the right place at the right time. A player like that complements what Indiana is building.”

The Fever also landed DeWanna Bonner, re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and traded for Sophie Cunningham.

Given how dominant Clark was right out of the gate during her rookie season, there's no reason to believe this team can be in the fold to win a championship next season.

