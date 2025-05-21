Caitlin Clark goes off at officials after Fever's agonizing 1-point loss

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark questioned WNBA referees after their 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Clark was not happy with how officials missed a couple of calls in the first half, leading to coach Stephanie White using her challenge twice.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Clark was very critical of how the referees missed a couple of obvious calls. White could have used her challenge on a more complicated call late in the game, but it was wasted because officials failed to make a correct call.

"It's tough when Coach White is put in a position to use both of her challenges on calls that were pretty point blank," Clark said. "We gotta find a way to find our flow."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WNBA fans were also furious about the missed calls by the referees that should have been ruled in the Indiana Fever's favor. Nevertheless, the Fever could have won the game if they had just knocked down their free throws, especially in the fourth quarter.

Indiana went 16-for-26 from the charity stripe, with Natasha Howard missing four free throws in the final period. Aliyah Boston also went 1-for-2 at the charity stripe in the clutch, so the Fever will also need to work on their free throws moving forward.

Ad

The vets also let the Fever down, with Howard having a terrible game. She only had six points on 3-for-9 shooting, plus four turnovers. DeWanna Bonner only took one shot in 16 minutes and went scoreless. Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark all played great, but they would need the rest of the team to step up.

Caitlin Clark makes history in loss to Dream

Caitlin Clark makes history in loss to Dream. (Photo: IMAGN)

Coming off a triple-double in their season opener, Caitlin Clark had another historic game on Tuesday. Clark finished with 27 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals on 9-for-20 shooting, including 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Ad

It was Clark's 10th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, which tied the WNBA record held by Courtney Vandersloot. It's an impressive record because it took the Iowa product just 42 games to tie the record, while Vandersloot needed a whopping 430 games.

Expand Tweet

Clark is set to shatter the WNBA record books for 20-point, 10-assist games. She could also break the triple-double record once her career is over. She currently has three, with Alyssa Thomas' record at 16 and counting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More