Caitlin Clark goes off at officials after Fever's agonizing 1-point loss

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark questioned WNBA referees after their 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Clark was not happy with how officials missed a couple of calls in the first half, leading to coach Stephanie White using her challenge twice.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Clark was very critical of how the referees missed a couple of obvious calls. White could have used her challenge on a more complicated call late in the game, but it was wasted because officials failed to make a correct call.
"It's tough when Coach White is put in a position to use both of her challenges on calls that were pretty point blank," Clark said. "We gotta find a way to find our flow."
WNBA fans were also furious about the missed calls by the referees that should have been ruled in the Indiana Fever's favor. Nevertheless, the Fever could have won the game if they had just knocked down their free throws, especially in the fourth quarter.
Indiana went 16-for-26 from the charity stripe, with Natasha Howard missing four free throws in the final period. Aliyah Boston also went 1-for-2 at the charity stripe in the clutch, so the Fever will also need to work on their free throws moving forward.
The vets also let the Fever down, with Howard having a terrible game. She only had six points on 3-for-9 shooting, plus four turnovers. DeWanna Bonner only took one shot in 16 minutes and went scoreless. Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark all played great, but they would need the rest of the team to step up.
Caitlin Clark makes history in loss to Dream
Coming off a triple-double in their season opener, Caitlin Clark had another historic game on Tuesday. Clark finished with 27 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals on 9-for-20 shooting, including 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.
It was Clark's 10th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, which tied the WNBA record held by Courtney Vandersloot. It's an impressive record because it took the Iowa product just 42 games to tie the record, while Vandersloot needed a whopping 430 games.
Clark is set to shatter the WNBA record books for 20-point, 10-assist games. She could also break the triple-double record once her career is over. She currently has three, with Alyssa Thomas' record at 16 and counting.