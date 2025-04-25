"Caitlin Clark is gonna love that 6'7 wingspan" - WNBA fans hyped as rookie Makayla Timpson sparks early chemistry with Fever star

Not too long ago, Caitlin Clark was a rookie getting her first taste of WNBA action. Entering her second season, Clark now gets to welcome a freshly drafted batch of young talent to the Indiana Fever.
In a reel posted on the Fever's Instagram account on Thursday, Clark and her teammates are seen offering guidance and running plays for rookies Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall, and Yvonne Ejim.
At one point in the clip, Clark delivers a pocket pass to Timpson, who goes in for a layup.
This IG reel caught the fancy of Fever fans, who expressed their excitement to see Clark and Timpson's chemistry on the court. Aside from this, fans raved about the potential of the three rookies in general:
"So sad there are not 15 spots," one fan commented. "lets go rooks!"
"Caitlin is gonna LOVE that Timpson 6'7 wingspan," another fan commented.
"Yeah Kay!!!" one netizen said.
"AB [Aliyah Boston] out here being the big sis helping these youngins," another fan observed.
"Lets go CC to Kay," another fan stated.
"Find a way to keep them all," another fan insisted.
Clearly, Fever fans are rooting for Timpson, Hall, and Ejim — the 19th, 20th, and 33rd overall picks of the Draft, respectively — to land a spot on the roster.
If they do, they'll be in great company as the Fever lineup includes the last two winners of the Rookie of the Year Award (Boston and Clark), along with a host of WNBA veterans.
Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates hype up crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during NBA playoffs
In more ways than one, Clark has proven to be an excellent teammate. This includes her support for the Indiana Pacers, the NBA team that the Fever shares Gainbridge Fieldhouse with.
During Game 2 of the Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Clark and a number of her Fever teammates (such as Boston and Kelsey Mitchell) took the floor during a timeout to throw shirts and keep the crowd's energy flowing.
Clark, of course, is good friends with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who had 21 points in Indiana's Game 2 win.