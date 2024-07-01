Caitlin Clark health update: Reason behind Fever rookie skipping post-game press conference revealed

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever triumphed over the Phoenix Mercury in a primetime WNBA game on Sunday. The Eastern Conference franchise notched an 88-82 victory over the Western Conference team at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fever's star rookie Caitlin Clark endured a rough shooting night but her all-round contribution was one of the driving forces behind the team's victory. The former Iowa superstar missed out on a triple-double by a mere rebound.

The 22-year-old scored 15 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. She shot 4-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-10 from the 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark filled up the stat sheet and led her team to victory despite not being 100% healthy. After the game, Fever coach Christie Sides offered a major update on her star rookie's health.

"She wasn't feeling well the entire game," Sides said.

Clark didn't show up for the post-game press conference. It further fueled anxiety among fans as they awaited a concrete update on the rookie.

Indiana Fever insider Chloe Peterson provided further updates and claimed that Clark was battling with a "migraine", as per the team. Throughout her 4-year college career, the former Iowa superstar suffered from migraines but she never missed a single game.

Clark's commitment to the Indiana Fever was not compromised even though she was not at her optimal level health-wise. The Fever rookie was on the court for almost the entirety of the game. She played 39:26 minutes against the Phoenix Mercury and missed a total of 34 seconds of action.

Diana Taurasi lauds Caitlin Clark's commitment to Fever

Sunday marked the first WNBA face-off between Caitlin Clark and the legendary Diana Taurasi. The Phoenix Mercury icon, who is the oldest player in the league with two decades of experience in the WNBA, applauded the Fever rookie for her contribution to the team's growth.

"She's (Caitlin Clark) done a lot for the Indiana Fever. A team that for the last couple of years is trying to get back to their glory days of Tamika Catchings and putting up banners," Taurasi told reporters after the game on Sunday.

The 3-time WNBA champion also praised Clark for keeping her head down and working on her craft despite all the accolades and widespread appreciation.

"So obviously, what she's done for the game has been pretty incredible and (having) that momentum coming out of college, eyes on you for four years straight. I think what she's doing for that team right now is pretty impressive. When I think of her, I think of what she's done for that team," Taurasi added.

Caitlin Clark recently became the fastest player in history to notch 300 points, 100 assists and 100 rebounds in the WNBA. The Fever rookie achieved the landmark after 19 games in the league.

Clark is having a fantastic rookie season and fans would hope that the 1st-year player overcomes her recent health problem before the team's next game against the defending champions Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.