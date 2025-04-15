Caitlin Clark has hilarious back and forth with Aliyah Boston over their 'first meeting'

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston had a short but hilarious back-and-forth on social media, commenting on their "first meeting." The Indiana Fever teammates are ready to take over the WNBA after the franchise made a ton of changes to their front office, coaching staff and roster this offseason.

Clark and Boston supposedly met at last year's WNBA Draft when the Fever picked the Iowa standout first overall. They made fun of the notion that it was their first meeting with this short conversation on Instagram:

"First time meeting for sure," Clark wrote.

"Definitely right," Boston replied.

It's unclear when Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston first met, but it probably happened much earlier. They were both high school stars in Iowa and Massachusetts, respectively.

One thing is for sure: they interacted before the 2024 WNBA Draft. Iowa took on South Carolina once during the 2023 NCAA season. It was the only collegiate matchup between the future number one picks. It happened in the Final Four, with the Hawkeyes beating the Gamecocks 77-73.

Boston also interviewed Clark after she graduated from South Carolina and worked as an analyst for the Big Ten. CC even discussed the possibility of being teammates in the WNBA six months before it happened.

The two stars are the foundation of the Fever franchise moving forward. They led Indiana back to the playoffs in their first season together. They were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round, but that didn't deter the organization from looking forward to their future.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston get revamped roster ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston get revamped roster ahead of 2025 WNBA season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Due to their overall success as a team last season, the Indiana Fever ensured that they would do their best to improve the team around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. The Fever front office did a lot of work this offseason, starting with bringing back Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana followed it up by acquiring Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade that also involved the Connecticut Sun. They also brought in several veterans from free agency, signing DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner and Natasha Howard.

The Fever also drafted Makayla Thompson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim on Monday. They will have a chance to make the roster at training camp.

In addition to the roster, the Fever also fired coach Christie Sides and signed Stephanie White to take charge. White is a former Fever player, assistant and head coach. She's also one of the best coaches in the WNBA and has already begun working with Clark.

One of the clear changes in Clark this offseason is her physique, adding muscles to her arms to help her with the physicality of the game.

