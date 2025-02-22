Caitlin Clark hilariously calls out Kate Martin for endorsing $268.21B brand's phone - "Send me the new number" 

Caitlin Clark didn't miss the chance to troll her former Iowa teammate Kate Martin on the Valkyries star's latest commercial for the $268.21 billion brand, Samsung. Martin's latest ad saw her endorse the Galaxy smartphone. The Valkyries centerpiece shared the video on her Instagram on Friday, which had a powerful message associated with the Unrivaled League.

"This is a new league for a new player," Martin says. "We don't just wear the jersey, we own them. We create new legacies, set new trends, push the new boundaries, I am Team Galaxy."

Clark wasn't buying Martin's endorsement as she hilariously called her out to share her new number in the comments.

"Send me the new number then," Clark wrote.

Here's the post Caitlin Clark commented on:

Meanwhile, their former Iowa coach, Raina Harmon, also weighed in, poking fun at Martin for having two phones. However, Martin cleared the air, saying she only had one.

Despite playing on different teams in the WNBA, Clark and Martin remain close. They spent four years together. Martin joined the program in 2019 and played for five years, while Clark joined a year later.

Kate Martin played a key role in helping Caitlin Clark's Fever land $90,000 Aces veteran

Kate Martin spent her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces before heading to the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft. Martin was a locker room and fan favorite with the Aces franchise. Her connections there contributed to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's blockbuster offseason.

After adding DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham, the Fever still lacked a backup point guard. Aces' veteran Sydney Colson took that spot after the Fever signed her on a one-year $90,000 deal. It was a massive move, considering the Aces were predicted to retain her.

However, Colson had more playing time in Indiana and the ability to lead another team to contender status with her locker room leadership. Her decision may have been further influenced by Caitlin Clark, who wanted Colson to join the Fever this season.

Kate Martin also told Colson great things about Clark, possibly making it a mutual desire for the duo to team up. Here's what reporter Emily Proud said on Feb. 7 on the AU broadcast:

"She [Colson] said she heard some good things about Caitlin Clark from her Aces teammate Kate Martin as well. So that made the decision easy."

The Fever replaced Erica Wheeler with a cheaper alternative who comes in with a championship pedigree. Sydney Colson was A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum's veteran on the Aces the past three seasons, contributing to their two title runs.

