Caitlin Clark hilariously praises ex-Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall for TikTok quiz antics with bf Spencer Touro

Caitlin Clark continues to share an excellent bond with her former Iowa teammates. Gabbie Marshall, who played five seasons for the Hawkeyes and ended her basketball career after the 2023-24 season, was also one of them. Clark and her friendship with Gabbie was on display for their fans on TikTok on Thursday.

Gabbie posted a TikTok quick with her boyfriend Spencer Touro, to which she asked him questions about things that only "girls know the answer to." She held a whiteboard with her throughout the six-minute-long video. Clark hilariously praised her former teammate for that antic, saying:

"Love y0ur whiteboard. Was essential to make the video possible."

Caitlin Clark's comment on Gabbie Marshall's TikTok

While reading from the whiteboard, Gabbie asked Spencer a wide range of questions, from women's grooming necessities to makeup and other accessories.

