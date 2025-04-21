Caitlin Clark honors her roots after announcing major partnership with near century-old Iowa brand

Caitlin Clark might be the next big thing in the WNBA, but she hasn't forgotten about her roots and where she came from.

Ad

Late in February, she announced her partnership with Iowa-founded supermarket brand Hy-Vee to support child nutrition by raising funds and goods for local food banks all across the Midwest.

Now, the Indiana Fever star has taken things further by getting a new product that will be exclusively distributed there. Clark got her signature limited-edition Gatorade "Cool Blue" bottle, and the Hy-Vee brand posted on Instagram that the drink would only be sold in their stores.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Founded in Beaconsfield, Iowa, Hy-Vee currently has over 280 locations in the Midwestern and Southern United States. While based explicitly in the states of Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the supermarket brand will reportedly expand its store chain to Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Caitlin Clark says LeBron James is the GOAT

The Indiana Fever star entered the WNBA with high hopes and expectations, and she responded by having one of the single-greatest seasons in league history, not only for a rookie.

Ad

That's why she can relate to LeBron James - who was also deemed 'The Chosen One' - when he entered the NBA straight out of high school more than twenty years ago. Given all that James has accomplished throughout his career and how he continues to perform, Clark believes he's the best to lace them up:

“LeBron is, like, the greatest basketball player of all time. But obviously, he didn’t even go to college and he had all these expectations coming out of high school to be like the greatest player ever, and obviously that’s a lot," she said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. “That’s a lot to take on your shoulders, and a lot for the NBA at the time. And he’s obviously lived up to it. He’s still one of the best players — if not the best player in the world — and he’s turning 40 this month or next month.”

Ad

Clark's journey in the pros is just getting started, but she has everything it takes to go down as either the best or one of the best.

She's on the right path after a dominating rookie campaign, and she's also on the right path off the court, with a plethora of endorsement deals and publicity campaigns to help grow her brand and bank account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More