Caitlin Clark hyped after embarking on new journey with former Hawkeye Kate Martin in Indiana

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark’s basketball lives have been intertwined for years. They were teammates for four years in Iowa where they led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances. Although they failed to get over the hump in 2023 and 2024, there's no denying their impact on the school’s basketball program.

The two have become quite inseparable after those years competing for their school. Martin went with Clark to New York during the 2024 WNBA Draft in mid-April to support her. Everyone knew that the two-time Wooden Award winner would go to the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick, but Martin still showed up for her.

While Caitlin Clark becoming the top pick wasn’t surprising, Kate Martin going to the Las Vegas Aces came out of left field. The defending champs took her in the second round as the 18th name to be called in the said event. While they will be on opposing teams once the WNBA season starts, they are excited to be on a different playing field.

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin's basketball journey will continue in the WNBA this year.

The event was only early this month but seems a lifetime ago. Caitlin Clark has been in Indiana to start training camp along with her other Fever teammates. Her partnership with Aliyah Boston is going to be one of the most-watched tandems next season.

Meanwhile, Kate Martin is roughly four hours away from Clark, getting ready for the new season as part of the Las Vegas Aces. Unlike her former Iowa superstar teammate, Martin will come off the bench for Becky Hammon’s star-studded roster.

The Aces made her their surprise pick because she has a ton of experience playing behind an established crowd-drawer. Martin will have the same role in a team that has A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will be in the middle of the most anticipated WNBA regular season game in 2024

On July 2, 2024, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will be on opposing sides in easily the WNBA’s most anticipated regular season game. The Indiana Fever will be in Sin City to face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Basketball fans are so hyped up for the showdown that the Aces moved the game from their usual home floor to a different venue. Instead of using the Michelob Ultra Arena, which can fill in 12,000 fans, the team figured that it would need more seats.

The 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena will host the game that will have arguably the WNBA’s biggest stars.

At some point, maybe Kate Martin will have a chance to go against Caitlin Clark. Neither will give an inch if that happens but will likely add those moments as one of their most cherished ones in basketball.