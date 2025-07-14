Caitlin Clark hypes ‘touchdown’ play with Sophie Cunningham as Fever duo creates QB-WR moment vs Dallas Wings

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham had the home fans on their feet in the middle of the second quarter on Sunday. The All-Star captain, following a block against JJ Quinerly, rifled a pass over three defenders to hit Cunningham in stride. Clark’s dish gave the backup guard a free lane for a layup.

After the game, Cunningham posted clips of the Indiana Fever’s 102-83 beatdown of the Dallas Wings, including the highlight play.

Clark reacted to the post on Instagram:

“Touchdownnnnnnn. That’s that football experience baby.”

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sophie Cunningham's post about their "touchdown" play against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]

The Fever led 28-27 after the first quarter before they broke the game open with a dominant 36-15 drubbing of the Wings in the second frame. Caitlin Clark dominated the game with her playmaking, handing out five of her game-high 13 assists during that stretch.

Clark’s passing brilliance began with a nifty dime to Natasha Howard for a point-blank layup. The second assist came four plays later, a sequence that started with the point guard’s rejection of JJ Quinerly’s layup. Aliyah Boston grabbed the loose ball before allowing Clark to run the next play.

The former Iowa superstar did not waste time bringing the ball up after seeing Sophie Cunningham running the break. Clark’s on-point pass allowed Cunningham to make the layup without taking a single dribble.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana’s perimeter onslaught

Caitlin Clark had plenty of help in pushing the Indiana Fever to a dominant win over the Dallas Wings. Sophie Cunningham came off the bench to contribute 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Kelsey Mitchell, a recipient of multiple Clark dimes, added a team-best 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Clark did not shoot well, only 4-for-12, including 2-for-7 from deep, but efficiently ran the offense. She tied a season-low with two turnovers despite the Wings’ defensive pressure against her.

Indiana’s perimeter play eventually doomed Dallas. The Fever pushed the ball hard almost every time they had the ball. With Clark orchestrating the offense, the Fever guards repeatedly gashed the Wings’ defense with drives. Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard benefited the most from relentless forays by the perimeter players into the paint.

