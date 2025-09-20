Caitlin Clark hypes up women tennis stars for Billie Jean King Cup

Caitlin Clark's stardom has transcended her from a superstar in women's basketball to a spokesperson for all women in professional sports. Earlier this week, the Indiana Fever guard hyped up the female tennis professionals for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.She starred in a promotional of the annual international team competition, which sees nations all around the world compete against each other. The nations enter with a team comprising four to five female tennis players with a captain.Caitlin Clark paid homage to former World No.1 Billie Jean King in the tournament's promotional video before hyping up the players.&quot;Billie, you inspired so many women and girls to play sports, including me,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Good luck to all the players and countries competing this September in the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge.&quot;The promo video starts with short clips of the Fever guard handling the basketball and spinning it around on her finger. The clips were merged into a montage with upbeat music playing in the background.After Clark's homage to the tennis legend, the video transitions into clips of tennis professionals competing in previous years' tournaments. The Billie Jean King Cup started on Sept. 16 and will go on till Sept. 21.Caitlin Clark once revealed the reason behind getting kicked out of tennis classCaitlin Clark was a multi-sport athlete before she picked up basketball as her primary focus. The Fever guard tried her hand at different sports and was good at almost every one of them, whether it be soccer, softball, or volleyball.However, Clark once tried her hand at tennis, but that did not last long as she was kicked out of her tennis class. During an interview with &quot;Elle&quot; in April, the Fever guard revealed the reason for getting kicked out.&quot;I got kicked out of tennis class when I was like 10, so that didn’t last long,” Clark said. “I got mad at the instructor because I thought it was too easy.&quot;Later in that interview, Clark talked about her love for Serena Williams and how the tennis legend had inspired her.&quot;I loved Serena Williams. She was probably my favorite athlete of all time. I just thought she was the greatest... and as a young girl, having someone like her to look up to was incredible.&quot;Caitlin Clark has been very upfront about her admiration for Williams. She often expresses her support for the former tennis professional on her social media accounts.