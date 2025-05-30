Caitlin Clark hypothetical trade talk sparks wild fan theories and outrageous proposals: "You’d have to trade Phee"

WNBA fans were sent into a frenzy online over Caitlin Clark. It stemmed from a hypothetical trade talk involving the Indiana Fever superstar shared over X (formerly Twitter).

In a post on Thursday, X user suns (@antivirgosuns) laid down a question that elicited varied reactions from fans.

"What would a trade package for Caitlin Clark even look like lmao?"

Fan reactions flooded the comments section, ranging from outrageous trade proposals to wild theories.

"Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, and two frps for Caitlin, would you take that if you’re the Fever? You’d have to trade Pheeiright?" one fan suggested, referring to a possible trade with the Minnesota Lynx for Napheesa Colllier.

"Multiple first round picks and another all star player." a user brought forth.

"50% ownership stake in franchise. Every 1st round draft pick, until CC retires," a fan said.

"First round picks until at least 2040," another fan opined.

Some comments, meanwhile, highlighted the impossibility of the Fever trading Caitlin Clark at this point.

"Yeah I can’t even conceptualize it. The Fever better hope Caitlin never wants out or they’ll get fleeced on any trade option they get," a fan sounded.

"There’s literally no value you could receive as the Indiana Fever that would compensate the loss of Caitlin Clark to that franchise. The Fever outdrew a few NBA teams last year. If you factor in her off the court value into the equation…. she’s not tradable," a comment highlighted.

"Don’t even think about that ? CC won’t move to different teams just to win championships, she is not like that . She would have never stayed in Iowa if she chased championship. Clark is more like MJ .. built team .. work hard on your craft and win championship with the same team," a user moved to explain.

Caitlin Clark is currently out for the Fever (2-3) as she recovers from a left quad strain. She has played four games in the ongoing WNBA campaign, averaging a team-high 19 points, to go along with 9.3 assists, six rebounds, 1.3 steals and a block in 35 minutes.

Indiana Fever see opportunities in the absence of Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is expected to be out for at least two weeks as she deals with a left quad strain. In the meantime, the Indiana Fever is looking to tap into potential opportunities.

Coach Stephanie White spoke to reporters on Tuesday, sharing that they will be using their star guard's absence to improve their rotation in preparation for a deeper run later this year.

"When you're playing in the end of the year and you’re playing in the postseason, your rotation can be a little bit deeper. And you want players to have confidence in those moments to be able to step up and make the play or take the shot. So, I think it gives us opportunity for growth.”

Preseason-Brazil National Team at Indiana Fever - Source: Imagn

The Fever lost their first game without Caitlin Clark on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics, 83-77. They play next on Friday at home against the Connecticut Sun.

