Caitlin Clark and Indiana melt hearts with wholesome gesture to Kelsey Mitchell's $249,244 deal

The Indiana Fever's backcourt partnership of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell will continue after Mitchell re-signed with the team, the Fever announced on Wednesday. Mitchell received a warm welcome from the organization staff, including Clark, after she finalized the deal.

The Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion in Gainbridge Fieldhouse was packed with Indiana Fever staff, who lined the hallway and applauded as Kelsey Mitchell arrived. She was then greeted with a warm hug from teammate Caitlin Clark, who was also present to receive the two-time WNBA All-Star.

Mitchell is returning to the Indiana Fever on a one-year, supermax contract worth $249,244, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The deal marks Mitchell's eighth season with the Fever, following a standout 2024 campaign.

Kelsey Mitchell played in all 40 regular-season games last season, starting 38. She averaged 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, helping the Indiana Fever end a seven-year playoff drought.

Since making her WNBA debut, Mitchell has appeared in 235 games for the Fever, where she missed five games during the 2022 season. She is ranked No. 2 in points scored (3,923), 3-point shots made (558) and career minutes played (7,085) and has led the Fever in scoring every season from 2019-2023.

Caitlin Clark responds to Kelsey Mitchell's re-signing with the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark took to Instagram to celebrate the news of backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell staying with the Indiana Fever. She reposted the announcement made by the Fever on Monday with a one-word comment alongside the post on her Instagram Story.

"Duh @kelz_hoop"

Caitlin Clark's reaction to Kelsey Mitchell's re-signing with the Indiana Fever. (Credits: IG/Caitlin Clark)

Indiana Fever's new head coach, Stephanie White, had her say on the news via a statement quoted from the team press release:

“I’m thrilled that Kelsey is returning to Fever. She has been an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted," Stephanie White said. "I have watched her journey ... and have always admired her work ethic, approach to the game and the way she interacts with her teammates. I can’t wait to work with her on a daily basis."

Fever GM and COO Amber Cox also joined in showing her excitement with a tweet:

"The heart and soul of this franchise for so many years. A force on both ends of the floor. Dynamic, versatile, explosive. I could go on for days! Welcome back, Kelsey! ❤️".

With the WNBA trade season opening on Feb. 1, the Indiana Fever will be looking to add more players to bolster their roster. One player to look out for is Dallas Wings Satou Sabally, who has been heavily linked to Indiana during the offseason.

