Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever star confirms her return back to lineup against Valkyries

After breaking numerous records as a rookie, Caitlin Clark had big expectations heading into year two. However, injuries have derailed her sophomore campaign thus far. That said, the Indiana Fever got some good news this week regarding their star guard.

Clark missed two weeks of action at the beginning of the season due to a quad injury. Upon making her return, she suffered a groin ailment that had her shelved again. The Fever have been without the former No. 1 pick for their last four games, but that is about to change.

Following practice on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark confirmed that she'll once again be making her return to the Fever lineup. She is slated to be back in action Wednesday night when Indiana takes on the Golden State Valkyries.

For Clark, the main thing for her is getting back on the court and regaining some sort of rhythm with her teammates.

"I think it's nice to just get back out there and get into the flow of playing with my teammates again," Clark said. "It's going to be fun to get back out there hopefully and just feel things again."

In the nine games she's played in this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

WNBA announces venue change ahead of Caitlin Clark's return to action

As arguably the biggest attraction in the WNBA, a handful of Caitlin Clark's games have been moved to bigger venues to accommodate more fans. In light of her return to the Indiana Fever's lineup, one of their upcoming matchups has been moved.

Two weeks ago, the Fever traveled to Dallas to take on the Wings. This matchup took place in the Dallas Mavericks' home arena due to all those eager to catch the action in person. This was supposed to be the first time Clark faced off against Paige Bueckers in the pros, but she was scratched due to injury.

On August 1st, the Fever are set to face off against the Wings again in Dallas. Seeing that Caitlin Clark is likely to be in action this time, reports emerged that the game has been moved to American Airlines Arena again.

Expand Tweet

The Wings had a slow start out of the gates, but Bueckers has lived up to the hype of being a top pick. This season, she is averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

After years of battling it out in college, things are lining up for Bueckers and Clark to add a new chapter to their story in the WNBA.

