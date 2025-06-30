Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever star gives major insight on her groin injury ahead of WNBA Commissioner Cup Final vs Lynx

Caitlin Clark sat out the Indiana Fever’s last two games due to a groin injury. The point guard stayed on the sidelines in her team’s 85-75 loss to the LA Sparks on Thursday. She was also in street clothes when the Fever bounced back with a 94-86 road win against the Dallas Wings less than 24 hours later.

Ad

After practice on Saturday, Clark had this to say when asked to give an update about her injury:

“I feel good. I’m gonna be day-to-day from here on out and doing everything that I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time. That’s always my goal to be available for the next game and doing everything. I came with the medical staff to get my body right.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indiana Fever are preparing to face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals. Indiana’s chances of winning the in-season tournament get a big boost if the team’s best playmaker and scorer returns.

Caitlin Clark's injury happened late against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Clark, hounded by former teammate Erica Wheeler, stumbled while trying to get open for an inbounds pass. She stayed on the ground for a while before gingerly standing up. Clark winced in pain when she briefly held her groin.

Ad

Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this season. The Fever will surely miss the impact of her chaos-inducing long-range threat and vision if she remains out.

Caitlin Clark shatters record for All-Star votes for the second straight year

Last year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for most All-Star votes, garnering 700,735. This year, basketball fans improved that tally to 1,293,526, making it back-to-back years of All-Star voting dominance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Clark has been named a team captain to represent the East after leading the All-Star game fan voting. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert called the point guard to announce her accomplishment during a Fever meeting. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who finished second, gets the other team captain role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More