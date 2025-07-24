  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever star's return timeline remains uncertain despite favorable medical results

Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever star's return timeline remains uncertain despite favorable medical results

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:31 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn

After missing the WNBA All-Star Game, and the Indiana Fever's showdown with the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark won't be back in action tonight when the team takes on the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Clark underwent further medical evaluations this week, and while the exam reportedly went well, there's no timeline for her return.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote:

"Fever update on Caitlin Clark: Further medical evaluations earlier this week confirmed no additional injuries or damage were discovered. No timetable for her return. Per the team’s release she will continue working with the Fever’s medical staff on her recovery/rehab."
also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Evan Bell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications