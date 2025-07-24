Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever star's return timeline remains uncertain despite favorable medical results

After missing the WNBA All-Star Game, and the Indiana Fever's showdown with the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark won't be back in action tonight when the team takes on the Las Vegas Aces.According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Clark underwent further medical evaluations this week, and while the exam reportedly went well, there's no timeline for her return.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote:&quot;Fever update on Caitlin Clark: Further medical evaluations earlier this week confirmed no additional injuries or damage were discovered. No timetable for her return. Per the team’s release she will continue working with the Fever’s medical staff on her recovery/rehab.&quot;