Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever suffer massive blow as ROY sustains quad injury 

Heading into this WNBA season, Caitlin Clark was arguably the player fans were most excited to see back in action. As she looks to build off her historic rookie season, the star guard has been hit with a massive setback.

On Monday afternoon, gut-punching news came out regarding the Indiana Fever's top talent. Clark has reportedly suffered a strained left quad. This injury will put her on the sidelines for at least two weeks before she is re-evaluated again.

Caitlin Clark was last in action over the weekend in the Fever's two-point loss to the reigning champion New York Liberty. She logged 37 minutes and posted a stat line of 18 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. Now, Clark will begin working behind the scenes to try and get herself back to 100% physically.

For a team looking to possibly content for a title this season, this is a massive early-season blow for the Fever. In the meantime, Indiana will have to rely on its newfound depth as they navigate life without Clark in the coming weeks.

(This is a developing story.)

