Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White drops bombshell on Fever star’s uncertain return timeline

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said Tuesday that Caitlin Clark's return is still uncertain.Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson tweeted that the Fever star met with another doctor on Tuesday. However, White did not provide any update from the team's trainers.The Fever is set to face the defending champions New York Liberty on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.In the team's previous meeting on Wednesday before the All-Star break, New York won 98-77. Shortly before that game, Clark was downgraded to out due to a groin injury.This is a developing story.