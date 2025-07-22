  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White drops bombshell on Fever star's uncertain return timeline

Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White drops bombshell on Fever star’s uncertain return timeline

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 22, 2025 23:45 GMT
Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White drops bombshell on Fever star's uncertain return timeline (Image source: Getty)

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said Tuesday that Caitlin Clark's return is still uncertain.

Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson tweeted that the Fever star met with another doctor on Tuesday. However, White did not provide any update from the team's trainers.

The Fever is set to face the defending champions New York Liberty on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In the team's previous meeting on Wednesday before the All-Star break, New York won 98-77. Shortly before that game, Clark was downgraded to out due to a groin injury.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
