Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White gives key insight on Fever star’s recovery ahead of blockbuster game vs New York Liberty

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever are set to face the New York Liberty on Saturday. However, there is still concern regarding the status of their star player. Clark has been out for more than two weeks, the suggested amount of time she's supposed to miss due to a quad injury.

In her absence, the team has had a 2-3 record. And with the upcoming game against the defending champions, Indiana desperately needs Clark to return to the lineup.

The former Iowa star isn't the only absence in the lineup. Shooting guard Sophie Cunningham has missed the same amount of time as Clark after re-aggravating an ankle injury sustained in the Fever's final preseason game.

Following Thursday's practice, head coach Stephanie White gave an update on two key Fever players.

"I mean, we limited their reps but really tried to get them up and down the floor a little bit, start to try to get into game rhythm, game speed, game pace," White said via Chloe Peterson on X.

"Timing [is] a little bit off, rhythm a little bit off. But continuing to try to work them in as much as we could."

The Fever is seventh in the standings with a 4-5 record. They are missing out a lot without Caitlin Clark, who started the 2025 WNBA season, averaging 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

There is hope that either one of the two injured players will return to the lineup ahead of their contest against the defending champions.

Caitlin Clark's teammate gave an update on her injury

As the Fever are preparing for their game against the Liberty, Cunningham spoke to reporters about her injury. According to Caitlin Clark's teammate, she's feeling great and is looking forward to getting clearance ahead of their Saturday game.

The Fever's medical staff will make the final decision over the weekend. The former Phoenix Mercury star also talked about how it feels to recover from one injury and get hurt again in an instant.

"You have no idea," Cunningham said. "I felt good coming into training camp. I felt like I was in the best shape I've been in since being in the league. Kind of getting the flow of the team, and then you get hurt pretty bad, torn up ankle."

Cunningham admitted she may have rushed her return to the court, but emphasized that she's now ready to play. The seventh-year guard out of Missouri remains prepared as she awaits the team's signal.

Fans are eager to see Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark return to action, especially with a challenging matchup against the undefeated New York Liberty looming.

