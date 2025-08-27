  • home icon
Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White hints at Fever star's availability for WNBA playoffs amid ongoing rehab

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:20 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever coach gives an update on Caitlin Clark's injury recovery (Image Source: GETTY)

Indiana Fever fans have been waiting for an update regarding Caitlin Clark's return. The WNBA star has not suited up for the Fever since July 15 due to a groin injury. Clark has only appeared in 13 games this season due to injury issues.

On Tuesday, Fever head coach Stephanie White gave an update on the progression of Clark's rehab. White hinted that the former Iowa star could return to practice by the end of next week.

She's also listed the team's star player as day-to-day.

"I don't have any specifics on it but I think right now, it's day-to-day," White told the media. ""She has progressed in her rehab and anticipate her hopefully by the end of the week on the floor, atleast in practice.
Although Clark has missed a significant amount of time, that hasn't caused the Fever serious problems. They still possess the third-best record in the Eastern Conference and are the eighth-best team overall.

When asked about what the team has been missing without her on the floor, White said that the floor spacing she provides is something that the team needs.

"The ability to spread the floor for AB [Aliyah Boston]. To have another person that can knock down a shot and we can create some space for AB to go to work on the interior."
In the 13 games she played, the two-time All-Star has averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists. It's far from what Caitlin Clark averaged in her rookie season, which is a result of the injuries she's gotten in her sophomore year.

Caitlin Clark rocked an outfit with her new Nike logo

On Monday, Nike unveiled their new signature logo for Caitlin Clark. It's with two letter Cs interwoven together. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm, Clark showed off her new signature drip.

She had a black Nike croptop paired with a pair of black pants with Clark's small images of her logo. The All-Star guard also had a chain belt with her logo and a pair of white Nike sneakers to complete the look.

"Feels good! I've got the pants, got the charms, necklace, zipper, everything," Clark said.

According to Nike's announcement, Caitlin Clark's signature shoes will be released in 2026. Although the brand did not give an actual date for when the pair will be available to the public.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
