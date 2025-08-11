Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Stephanie White reveals promising progress for Fever star ahead of marquee clash with Paige Bueckers

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury. While fans have been waiting for good news about her return, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White's latest update on Clark's recovery should give them hope.Ahead of the game against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, White said Clark is making progress in her rehab. White revealed that she was able to do a full-court run.&quot;No return to practice,&quot; White said.&quot;She's been able to do a bit more in the full court running with all her body weight it's really building up from her minimal to then building some endurence to do longer period of time,&quot; White said according to Chloe Peterson. &quot;She's been able to do little bit more on the court, in terms of how she moves, but not in the (full team) practice yet.&quot;Clark's health has been a top priority for the Fever after she suffered her second groin injury within weeks of returning to action. In July, she suffered a left groin injury, which sidelined her for four games.The major setback came when she had to leave the matchup with the Connecticut Sun on July 15 at TD Garden. Clark was also not able to participate in the the All-Star Game.She has missed 19 games this season, including the Commissioner's Cup.NBA analyst fears the worst about Caitlin Clark's injuryIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White said that Caitlin Clark is day-to-day. However, she also mentioned that the Fever guard hasn't started her full-court drills yet. It has led some fearing that Clark's injury could be worse than what the team and the WNBA reported.Sports commentator Skip Bayless posed doubts about Clark's injury.&quot;Is it possible that this time, she tore her groin so badly that she's already been privately ruled out for the rest of the season, yet the league wants to keep the media and the fans in the dark about this so that people keep tuning in, figuring, 'Oh, she'll be back soon,'&quot; Bayless said on Thursday, via &quot;The Skip Bayless Show.&quot; &quot;Is that what’s going on? Maybe.&quot;Bayless also floated the idea of Clark using the &quot;injury break&quot; to take a breather from all the outside noise amid her shooting slump.