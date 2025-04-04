Caitlin Clark issues 2-word reaction as backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell showers her admiration ahead of new season

Caitlin Clark is set to begin her sophomore year in the WNBA after her record-shattering first season in the league. The Iowa State graduate put up impressive performances in offense while forging a formidable partnership at the backcourt with veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell. As a result, the latter has nothing but admiration for Clark.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2025 season, the Indiana Fever posted a video of Clark speaking about her chemistry with Mitchell while playing together on the team.

"Kelsey, obviously, she makes my life easier out there", Clark said. "And you know, it's hard to pick and choose when you know, both of us are on."

Kelsey Mitchell quickly took to the comment section to drop a four-word statement and a love emoji, telling Clark how she values their partnership on the court.

"riding wit you 22❤️", she wrote.

To this, Caitlin Clark then responded:

"go time."

Caitlin Clark responding to Kelsey Mitchell's comment (via Instagram/indianafever)

Just like Clark, Mitchell was a top talent when she was drafted and was also named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team in her first season with the Fever in 2018.

Known for her scoring prowess and defensive ability, the 29-year-old is one of the influential stars in the Fever locker room. Now heading into her eighth season, she and Clark should have more room to cement their partnership on the court.

Kelsey Mitchell revealed how Caitlin Clark influenced her decision to stay at Indiana Fever

After the 2024-25 season ended, Mitchell entered free agency, and there were reports she wanted to leave the team. This became a worry for many Fever fans. However, the franchise quickly reached an agreement with the veteran star, and she re-signed to stay on with Clark and company.

At the time, it wasn't clear what made her decide to stay in Indiana. But Kelsey Mitchell soon revealed the reason in a chat with fans earlier this year:

“Then I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world. So, I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're part of our success and our journey."

The Fever will be looking to improve on last season's record (20-20) with a strong challenge in 2025, with their core group of Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston playing an important role.

