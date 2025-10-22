Caitlin Clark just topped by $7.9 B Pelicans owner and FanDuel CEO in Most Powerful 25 Women in Sports list

Caitlin Clark has risen into one of the biggest sports personalities in the past two years, becoming a women's basketball icon during her two seasons so far in the WNBA. This year, Clark made it again in a prestigious list as Forbes named her in the Most Powerful 25 Women in Sports.The list saw Clark ranked fourth behind New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, FanDuel CEO Amy Howe, and Nike brand president Amy Montagne. In the article, Clark was described as &quot;the spark that lit the match that set women's sports on fire.&quot;&quot;Caitlin Clark has turned her record-breaking college basketball career into early dominance in the WNBA,&quot; the write-up reads. &quot;Her estimated $8.1 million in income from her rookie season with the Indiana Fever was bolstered by big deals with Nike, Wilson and Gatorade and signals a shift in how female athletes are being valued in the world of professional sports.&quot;The list also included executives, founders, and leaders of sporting leagues such as the NBA, MLB, and NFL. It also named Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in ranked ninth after founding the Unrivaled league, a women's basketball league that held its inaugural season last January. Clark has only played 13 games in the past 2025 season, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. She remained one of the biggest draws across the WNBA.While she dealt with her groin injury for the majority of the year, Clark watched as the Fever had a deep playoff run, which was halted by the eventual WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces, in five games during the semifinals. Caitlin Clark feels the responsibility of showing up for fansCaitlin Clark has been a household name in women's basketball. As her popularity rose in the past two years, Clark felt she now had a responsibility to show up for her fans in every possible way. &quot;I am going to go on every road game, whether I play or not,&quot; Clark said in a &quot;Bird's Eye View&quot; episode with Sue Bird. &quot;Obviously, I feel the responsibility of being out there and playing. You do want to play, you want to give people something to scream about or to cheer about. You know, people spend so much money, time and resources to come watch you play.&quot;Clark is expected to spend most of her offseason recovering and rehabbing her body for the 2026 WNBA season, where the Fever is seen to be one of the top contenders.