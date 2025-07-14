Caitlin Clark keeps it real about picking Aliyah Boston with her All-Star selection

After receiving the most fan votes, Caitlin Clark was named one of the captains for the 2025 All-Star Game. During the draft, she admitted that choosing her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston as her first pick might have been unexpected. Clark has since shared that she had no doubts, considering the impressive season Boston is having.

Reflecting on the draft during her post-game on-court interview Sunday, Clark said picking Boston was a straightforward decision that required no second-guessing.

“That was an easy one, easy choice as GM,” Clark gave a nod to Boston. “AB’s had an incredible year.”

Clark was spot-on with her praise regarding the stellar season that Boston has been putting together. The forward-center is averaging career-highs with 16.2 points on 58.1% shooting, 3.7 assists, while also leading the team with 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Boston backed up Clark’s confidence with a strong performance in the Fever’s latest 102-83 victory over the Wings on Sunday, recording 17 points on 63.6% shooting

While Boston was Clark’s first pick in the All-Star draft, the latter used her top selection from the 12-player reserve pool to pick teammate Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell also proved her value against the Wings, contributing a team-high 20 points along with four rebounds and three assists..

Caitlin Clark immediately revealed her plan to draft teammates after being named captain

Caitlin Clark didn’t have any specific draft strategies after being named team captain for the All-Star Game. However, she was clear on selecting as many of her Indiana Fever teammates as possible if they were selected as All-Stars.

“Obviously, I’m gonna try to get my teammates in my team. Why wouldn’t I? That’s obviously the goal,” Clark revealed on Sunday. “Once they come out with whoever is made it and whoever hasn’t, I’ll guess I get to pick and choose.”

Ultimately, Caitlin Clark was able to bring her Indiana Fever teammates onto her All-Star roster, selecting Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Their inclusion makes the moment even more memorable, as the trio will participate in front of their home crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark’s All-Star roster also consists of Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally as the remaining members from the starting lineup. Whereas, Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Jackie Young and Kayla Thornton are the reserves on Team Caitlin Clark.

