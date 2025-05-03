Caitlin Clark leaves Angel Reese in the dust with jaw-dropping margin in unique feat

The Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese comparisons take center stage again with the 2025 WNBA preseason starting. Last year, the two stars took the league by storm with their rivalry. Clark finished 2024 as the Rookie of the Year winner, one vote shy of a unanimous distinction because of Reese.

Clark didn't just finish ahead of Reese in the coveted ROY award. The Indiana Fever franchise cornerstone also topped PSA’s most-collected WNBA player cards by a jaw-dropping margin.

Adding the figures from Reese, Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink and Sabrina Ionescu would not even make a dent in Clark’s staggering lead. Fans bought Clark collectibles nearly 15x more than Reese cards.

Caitlin Clark’s popularity is undeniable. Last year, the Fever set viewership and attendance records because of the former Iowa superstar. Multiple opposing teams moved to bigger venues to accommodate the demand of fans wanting to watch Clark in action.

The trend will continue in 2025 following the announcement of six teams moving to a different venue to host the Fever. The Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics gave in to fan requests for more tickets to see Clark.

Caitlin Clark topping the PSA list of card collectibles of WNBA players isn't surprising. What's shocking is the gap between her and the rest of the pack headed by Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will renew their rivalry in the WNBA season opener

Last year, a hand injury cut Angel Reese’s season short. Without her, the Chicago Sky limped to the finish line and failed to make the playoffs. The Sky retooled the roster around the Chi Barbie and Kamilla Cardoso to compete better.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever surged after the Olympic break in August to nail a playoff spot. Behind Caitlin Clark, the Fever clinched the No. 6 seed but went out in two games against the Connecticut Sun.

Like the Sky, the Fever revamped their lineup to challenge for the championship. Leading into the season, many consider them bonafide title contenders.

Clark and Reese will renew their rivalry in Indiana when the Fever host the Sky on May 17. Four of the most watched regular season games last year featured the two All-Stars. The showdown to begin the new season will likely keep that trend alive.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More