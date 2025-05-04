Caitlin Clark leaves no doubt about her expectations for Fever season after steamrolling Brazil

  • home icon
By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 04, 2025 23:33 GMT
Caitlin Clark set expectations for the Indiana Fever after destroying Brazil's women's national team on Sunday. Clark made her return from a leg injury, which forced her to sit out the Fever's first preseason game against the Washington Mystics. Indiana secured a 79-74 overtime win against Washington without their best player.

Looking at Sunday's game against Brazil, Clark and the Fever proved their readiness to redeem themselves this 2025 WNBA season. Indiana came up with an astounding 108-44 win on Sunday. Despite playing under restricted minutes, Caitlin Clark's impeccable shooting helped skyrocket the Fever's numbers against Brazil.

With that in mind, during a postgame interview with Clark, she was asked what WNBA fans should expect from the Indiana Fever this season after their impressive display on Sunday.

"Yeah, a championship, that's our goal," Clark said. "It's going to take a lot of hardwork and we got a new team. It's going to take some time to put it together but I think everybody's thankful we got some really great vets that have won (WNBA championship) before and then we got some people back. ... Should be a great season."
Caitlin Clark sets record against Brazil

Caitlin Clark has undeniably become one of the biggest stars and a fan favorite for her impressive skill set in the WNBA today, despite only playing in her second season. Looking at her numbers in her rookie year, she immediately became an All-Star, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Given those figures, there's no question why fans immediately fell in love with her game. Considering that, it was clear that WNBA fans were excited to see Clark play again in her sophomore year. Per Chris Phelps of Athlon Sports, the Indiana Fever's game against Brazil sold for an average ticket price of $650. That's the highest of any WNBA game since 2015.

Even more impressive is that the tickets sold out in only 42 minutes when they went on sale in January. While there's a massive possibility that Fever fans are supportive of their team, it's clear that everyone wanted to see Caitlin Clark play despite the vast amount they had to pay for the tickets.

