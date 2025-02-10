Caitlin Clark-led Super Bowl commercial becomes $114,520,000,000 brand's most-watched video in record time

Caitlin Clark was featured in Nike's latest commercial that has now become the brand's most-watched video on Instagram. The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest stage in America for brands to advertise their products and send a message through creative commercials.

Nike did exactly that with Clark and the WNBA stars leading their 2025 Super Bowl commercial promoting women's sports and superstars on Sunday.

The video featured some of the biggest female athletes on Nike's roster. Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu represented the WNBA, with JuJu Watkins filling in that role for women's college basketball.

Trending

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and soccer superstar Sophia Smith were also featured.

The commercial spread a message of defiance against societal stereotypes against female athletes and promoted the pursuit of greatness in one's field. It shared an inspiring message among young female athletes to believe in themselves and go after the goals they want to achieve.

According to Companies Market Cap, Nike has a market cap of $104.77 billion, and its promotion of female athletes as its front-runners in a big event as the Super Bowl is a massive win for female athletes around the world.

On Sunday, Nike uploaded the commercial on its Instagram handle, and by early Monday afternoon, it had gathered over 66 million views, becoming the most-viewed commercial on the brand's Instagram handle. The record was previously held by the commercial for the Phantom Luna soccer sneakers that was released on Friday and has 55.9 million views.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark and the WNBA stars joining other female athletes for the Nike Super Bowl commercial

After Nike uploaded its Super Bowl commercial on its Instagram handle, fans rushed to the post's comments section to show their appreciation for the message the sportswear giants sent through the advertisement.

One fan applauded the brand for the creativity and the message in the commercial.

"Visuals. Messaging. Design. Absolutely no notes!! So so so good!!"

Others joined the bandwagon and showered praise on the advertisement.

"YESSSSS!!!! Best commercial tonight! Way to come back Nike. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻" a fan said.

"This was by far the best commercial of the Super Bowl! 👏🏾 " another fan said.

"Here’s to all the women in the house!!! 😍" another fan said.

Fans express their thoughts on Caitlin Clark-led Nike Super Bowl commercial. (Credits: @nike/Instagram)

One fan called the video one of the best of all time.

"One of the best Super Bowl ads of all time. OF ALL TIME!"

"The best commercial that aired. No words! 🙌" another fan said.

Fans express their opinions on Nike's Super Bowl commercial. (Credits: @nike/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark is currently enjoying the offseason before her next WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. Meanwhile, some of her teammates, including her peer from Nike, Sabrina Ionescu, is playing in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback