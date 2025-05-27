Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull drop heartfelt reactions as Sophie Cunningham storms the tunnel walk in style

Sophie Cunningham has given the Indiana Fever tunnel entrances a different vibe. The former Phoenix Mercury star, who caused a stir with her arena arrivals last season, continues to do the same for her new team. Cunningham’s tunnel walks have become highly anticipated events in Fever games.
On Monday, Cunningham shared in an Instagram post how she feels during her pregame entrances.
“I’m nicer when I like my outfit.”
Cunningham’s IG post showed her tunnel walks since the Indiana Fever season started. Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark, two of her closest friends on the team, reacted to the collection.
Lexie Hull responded:
“Yesssssss 👏”
Caitlin Clark reacted with fire and hearts on fire emojis.
Sophie Cunningham's pregame outfits have caused a sensation since last year. In a 2024 interview with the New York Post, Cunningham shared that her most viral outfits were chosen by her mom, Paula. According to her, what she would wear before games has become a “running joke” within her family because she hardly plans for any of them.
Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever will miss Caitlin Clark for at least two weeks
After the Indiana Fever lost 90-88 to the New York Liberty on Saturday, the team announced that Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quad strain, which will force her out for at least two weeks.
Clark is off to a good start, making her absence a significant blow to a team that started the season with a 2-2 record. Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who have benefited from the superstar point guard’s playmaking, will miss her presence.
With Caitlin Clark out for roughly two weeks, Hull and Sophie Cunningham could get a bump in their minutes. The Fever will have to adjust and distribute the All-Star guard’s considerable 35.0 minutes per game. Hull and Cunningham will likely have increased roles in an offense that could see Kelsey Mitchell running the sets.
At the very least, Clark will miss four games. The Indiana Fever will not rush her as muscle injuries could be easily aggravated. Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and the Fever will try to hold the fort while Clark recovers from the injury.