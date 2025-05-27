Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull drop heartfelt reactions as Sophie Cunningham storms the tunnel walk in style

Sophie Cunningham has given the Indiana Fever tunnel entrances a different vibe. The former Phoenix Mercury star, who caused a stir with her arena arrivals last season, continues to do the same for her new team. Cunningham’s tunnel walks have become highly anticipated events in Fever games.

Ad

On Monday, Cunningham shared in an Instagram post how she feels during her pregame entrances.

“I’m nicer when I like my outfit.”

Ad

Trending

Cunningham’s IG post showed her tunnel walks since the Indiana Fever season started. Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark, two of her closest friends on the team, reacted to the collection.

Lexie Hull responded:

“Yesssssss 👏”

Caitlin Clark reacted with fire and hearts on fire emojis.

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark react to Sophie Cunningham's Instagram post on Monday. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]

Sophie Cunningham's pregame outfits have caused a sensation since last year. In a 2024 interview with the New York Post, Cunningham shared that her most viral outfits were chosen by her mom, Paula. According to her, what she would wear before games has become a “running joke” within her family because she hardly plans for any of them.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever will miss Caitlin Clark for at least two weeks

After the Indiana Fever lost 90-88 to the New York Liberty on Saturday, the team announced that Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quad strain, which will force her out for at least two weeks.

Clark is off to a good start, making her absence a significant blow to a team that started the season with a 2-2 record. Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who have benefited from the superstar point guard’s playmaking, will miss her presence.

Ad

With Caitlin Clark out for roughly two weeks, Hull and Sophie Cunningham could get a bump in their minutes. The Fever will have to adjust and distribute the All-Star guard’s considerable 35.0 minutes per game. Hull and Cunningham will likely have increased roles in an offense that could see Kelsey Mitchell running the sets.

At the very least, Clark will miss four games. The Indiana Fever will not rush her as muscle injuries could be easily aggravated. Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and the Fever will try to hold the fort while Clark recovers from the injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More