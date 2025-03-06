Caitlin Clark & Lexie Hull exchange friendly fires after Fever ROTY jokes about teammates' frugality

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull exchanged some words on Instagram after the Indiana Fever second-year star joined this week's episode of The Eli Manning Show where she played mini-golf with the NFL legend. Clark had to answer a question if she missed a shot, which led to the comment exchange with Hull.

When Eli Manning asked who was the least likely person to pick up the check at a team dinner, she tried to avoid the question by making the shot but missed. Clark then mentioned Hull.

"That's a good question. Let me just make it so I don't have to answer," she said. "Least likely? Probably Lexie."

Hull responded to Clark's remarks, saying she won't buy stuff for Clark anymore.

"Wowwwwwwwww. No free meals/snacks/drinks/anything from me from here on out 🫡 @caitlinclark22," Hull commented underneath the post.

Clark responded by saying she wasn't surprised.

"Didn't expect any different!"

Aside from this friendly back-and-forth, the Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark and with Lexie Hull playing a key role off the bench, are positioned to compete in the 2025 WNBA season. Following a busy offseason in with trades and key free-agent signings, the team is set to challenge the top squads in the league.

Lexie Hull names Caitlin Clark her favorite person to play with

Caitlin Clark wasn't the only Indiana Fever member who answered questions related to her team. In another video shared on Thursday, Lexie Hull answered a series of questions, including how she feels when playing basketball (happy), who's the first person she calls after a game (her boyfriend), and her favorite person to play with.

She went with Caitlin Clark despite having played with the former No. 1 overall pick for only a season.

They led the Indiana Fever to a 20-20 record and the sixth seed in the standings, advancing to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. Hull averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2024, shooting 44.1% from the field, 47.1% from deep and 80.5% from the free-throw line.

Hull has played her entire three-year career with the Fever and the upcoming campaign seems like her first real shot at the championship.

Caitlin Clark has the pieces to compete for the trophy, but it remains to be seen if all the parts click to take the Fever to another championship.

