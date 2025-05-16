Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull join Sophie Cunningham's hype train as she looks forward to 7th WNBA season 

Sophie Cunningham is excited to get her seventh WNBA season going. Her Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull joined her in hyping it up.

The former Missouri standout shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her in the lead-up to the 2025 WNBA season, which tips off this weekend. She drummed up the new campaign by captioning her post with:

"And just like that, training camp is complete. come on year 7!"

Her Fever teammates, including Clark and Hull, chimed in on it, giving their reactions in the comments section.

Clark wrote:

"Let’s get to ittttt."

Caitlin Clark's reaction to Sophie Cunningham's post

Hull, for her part, expressed hope for good fortune in Cunningham's seventh season, writing:

"Lucky number 7!!!!!!"

Lexie Hull wishes a lucky seventh season for Sophie Cunningham with the Fever.

Sophie Cunningham will be playing in her first season with the Fever after spending her first six years in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury. She landed in Indiana in the offseason following a four-team trade that also involved the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.

In her final year in Phoenix, she had averages of 8.4 points on 42.2% shooting and 36.2% from 3-point territory to go along with 3.9 rebounds two assists and a steal in 40 games.

With Indiana, she joins a team looking to build on an eventful campaign last season, where it made it to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Sophie Cunningham thrilled to be part of new-look Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever will parade a generally new-look squad for the 2025 WNBA season, and Sophie Cunningham is excited to be part of it.

The 28-year-old shooting guard is one of the additions the Fever had in the offseason to help them in their push for continued success. She joined DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson and rookie Makayla Timpson.

During her introductory press conference back in March, Cunningham spoke about joining the Fever and being among the new faces in the team.

"I'm stoked. I'm so, so excited. I think it's refreshing," Cunningham said. "I've been in Phoenix for the past six years, which drafted me... Here I'm also surrounded by a great culture and great people, and that's what I'm also very excited about.

"I think that our team right now is turning heads... To be honest, when you have a group that can let go of the egos and come here to win and work hard, I think that's the best type of group," she added.

The Fever begin their 2025 WNBA campaign at home on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

