Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull’s double date with their boyfriends at Pacers game ends in massive upset caused by LeBron James

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull attended an NBA game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday along with their respective boyfriends, Connor McCaffery and Will Matthiessen. The Indiana Fever teammates and their partners were seen sitting together, supporting the Indiana Pacers during their matchup against the LA Lakers.

While Clark and Hull extended their support from the crowd, the Pacers suffered a 120-119 loss to the Lakers following a thrilling LeBron James buzzer-beater. James tipped the ball into the basket in the nick of time to win the game following a failed floater attempt by Luka Doncic.

With the win, the LA Lakers snapped the Indiana Pacers' four-game winning streak while also bouncing back from their own three-game losing streak. Luka Doncic led their victory charge with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a block while LeBron James added a double-double stat line of 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

"GIMME THAT PIC WITH LEBRON AND LUKA" - Fans go gaga over Caitlin Clark and boyfriend's appearance at Lakers-Pacers

Currently in the WNBA offseason, Caitlin Clark has been spending quality time with her boyfriend, Connor McCafferey, often catching NBA or NCAA games together. However, Clark turning up for the Indiana Pacers matchup against the LA Lakers on Wednesday brought together a lot of basketball star power under the same roof.

Reacting to the Indiana Fever star's appearance at the game, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their excitement, with some calling for a photo of her with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

"GIMME THAT PIC WITH LEBRON AND LUKA," a fan tweeted.

"CAITLIN, BRON AND LUKA WHEN?" another fan asked.

"Caitlin watching Luka tonight?!" one fan remarked.

"Do we think LeB is scared to score in front of CC??" another fan jokingly asked.

Meanwhile, others noted the growing number of basketball games that Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have attended together.

"They simply can’t watch enough basketball," a fan tweeted.

"Caitlin Clark is going to get to watch a lot of high end basketball this week," one fan commented.

Caitlin Clark is coming off a historic rookie season in the WNBA, having broken numerous records throughout. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.7% from the field, including 34.1% from deep.

Caitlin Clark is preparing for her next challenge, with the 2025 WNBA season set to tip off in less than two months. While the Indiana Fever's training camp begins next month, some players have already started individual training to prepare.

