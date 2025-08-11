"Caitlin Clark locked in": WNBA fans erupt as Fever star like Taylor Swift major appearance tease by boyfriend Travis Kelce

Caitlin Clark is proving she's one of the most dedicated Swifties ever. On Monday, a teaser for the newest episode of the show &quot;New Heights&quot; was posted on Instagram. Fans have started speculating that it could be pop icon Taylor Swift who will be a guest on her boyfriend's show. Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023. However, the singer has yet to appear on the show, which Kelce started with his brother, Jason, in 2022. Still, many believe she will eventually make her first appearance on the podcast based on the new teaser shared on Instagram.Even the Indiana Fever star is excited, as she was one of the people who liked the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans noticed Clark's enthusiasm, which could be a sign of Swift's arrival on the show. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;caitlin locked IN,&quot; a fan said.kaia❤️‍🔥 @kaiamal13LINKcaitlin locked IN&quot;Shes really the number 1 Tayvis,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;taydaughter 🫡&quot; one fan commented.Other fans brought up the possibility that it could be a different person and not Swift.&quot;I mean it could also be her. She has wavy hair and she’s very talked about rn. 🤔&quot; a fan brought up how it could potentially be Clark.Missi Sullivan @MissiSullivanLINK@kaiamal13 I mean it could also be her. She has wavy hair and she’s very talked about rn. 🤔&quot;The last time I was this convinced she was gonna be on New Heights it ended up being Caitlin Clark,&quot; one fan recalled.&quot;This is sooo mean of them if it's not Taylor 😭 &quot; someone commented.The new episode of the show will be on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Fans will have to wait for a few days to see which guest will be welcomed to the podcast.Caitlin Clark was telling Taylor Swift what was happening in the Chiefs' game against the Houston TexansDuring the recent NFL season, Swift was almost always watching the Chiefs' home games. In one of the games, on Jan. 18, Kansas City faced the Houston Texans. Fans noticed that the singer sat next to Caitlin Clark and the two were whispering to each other almost the entire time.The WNBA star appeared as a guest on the &quot;A Touch More&quot; podcast last July. While she was on the show, Clark was asked why she was whispering to Swift.“Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football,” Clark said. “So I was, like, telling her why they threw a flag. In the best way, she doesn’t know a lot about [football] — I don’t even know everything, so I was just explaining things.”In the end, Caitlin Clark had a great time hanging out with her favorite artist. Clark's day got even better when the Chiefs won at the end of the game.