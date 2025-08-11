  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Caitlin Clark locked in": WNBA fans erupt as Fever star like Taylor Swift major appearance tease by boyfriend Travis Kelce

"Caitlin Clark locked in": WNBA fans erupt as Fever star like Taylor Swift major appearance tease by boyfriend Travis Kelce

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 11, 2025 22:55 GMT
Fans react to Caitlin Clark
Fans react to Caitlin Clark's excitement for Travis Kelce's new podcast episode. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark is proving she's one of the most dedicated Swifties ever. On Monday, a teaser for the newest episode of the show "New Heights" was posted on Instagram. Fans have started speculating that it could be pop icon Taylor Swift who will be a guest on her boyfriend's show.

Ad

Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023. However, the singer has yet to appear on the show, which Kelce started with his brother, Jason, in 2022. Still, many believe she will eventually make her first appearance on the podcast based on the new teaser shared on Instagram.

Even the Indiana Fever star is excited, as she was one of the people who liked the post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans noticed Clark's enthusiasm, which could be a sign of Swift's arrival on the show. Here are some of what the fans said.

"caitlin locked IN," a fan said.
Ad
"Shes really the number 1 Tayvis," another fan commented.
"taydaughter 🫡" one fan commented.

Other fans brought up the possibility that it could be a different person and not Swift.

"I mean it could also be her. She has wavy hair and she’s very talked about rn. 🤔" a fan brought up how it could potentially be Clark.
Ad
"The last time I was this convinced she was gonna be on New Heights it ended up being Caitlin Clark," one fan recalled.
"This is sooo mean of them if it's not Taylor 😭 " someone commented.

The new episode of the show will be on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Fans will have to wait for a few days to see which guest will be welcomed to the podcast.

Ad

Caitlin Clark was telling Taylor Swift what was happening in the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans

During the recent NFL season, Swift was almost always watching the Chiefs' home games. In one of the games, on Jan. 18, Kansas City faced the Houston Texans. Fans noticed that the singer sat next to Caitlin Clark and the two were whispering to each other almost the entire time.

Ad

The WNBA star appeared as a guest on the "A Touch More" podcast last July. While she was on the show, Clark was asked why she was whispering to Swift.

“Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football,” Clark said. “So I was, like, telling her why they threw a flag. In the best way, she doesn’t know a lot about [football] — I don’t even know everything, so I was just explaining things.”
Ad

In the end, Caitlin Clark had a great time hanging out with her favorite artist. Clark's day got even better when the Chiefs won at the end of the game.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications