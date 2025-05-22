Caitlin Clark makes bullish Timothée Chalamet prediction, Aliyah Boston sends special Michael B. Jordan request

It's a new WNBA season for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever and they continue to draw attention. On Wednesday, CBS Sports shared an Instagram video of who the players want to see courtside for the games. Clark and her Fever teammates named a few notable celebrities.

Celebrities have loved attending sporting events. In the NBA, there have been some loyal stars who have shown support for their favorite team. For the Fever, the players want to see a few celebrities attend their games. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year mentioned famed actor Timothée Chalamet, who she believes will be present in a future Indiana game.

"Timothee Chalamet, I think we're gonna get him," Clark said. "Timmy, he'll be here."

For Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston they want to see 'Sinners' star Michael B. Jordan.

"Michael B. Jordan, come on!" Boston said. "Courtside Indiana Fever game, it's gonna be so lit!

Veteran star DeWanna Bonner mentioned tennis legend Serena Williams. Lexie Hull wants to see singer-songwriter Noah Kahan at a Fever game. Hull also encouraged Kahan to perform for the team after a game.

Sophie Cunningham wants to see the power couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber. Forward Natasha Howard said she'd want to see the multi-talented Teyana Taylor at a game.

Since Caitlin Clark became part of the team, there have been a few celebrities who have traveled to Indiana to watch her. Simone Biles and David Letterman were spotted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season.

Caitlin Clark named one NBA star who left her starstruck

Caitlin Clark has been a longtime NBA fan. She has admired numerous stars who have inspired her to be competitive and perform at the highest level.

Now that Clark is in her second season in the WNBA, she has appeared in a lot of commercials. One of the commercials the Fever star has been part of featured former NBA star Reggie Miller and Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler.

On Wednesday, Clark spoke to Sports Illustrated and shared which NBA star left her starstruck.

"I feel like making a State Farm commercial is kind of––you just get starstruck doing that... But I remember my first State Farm commercial which was with Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller, and Jimmy's been one of my favorite players ever since I was young, so that kind of had me starstruck a little bit. It was really fun," Clark said.

Other than Butler, Caitlin Clark revealed that LA Lakers star LeBron James also left her starstruck.

