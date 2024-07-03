Caitlin Clark makes fans fall in love with the latest Wilson launch: "This is perfection"

Caitlin Clark continues to take the WNBA by storm and is only scratching the surface. She has managed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on her and to celebrate her early success, Wilson revealed their limited series collection featuring the Fever rookie. The popular basketball brand named it the "Caitlin Clark Signature Collection," which had fans thrilled.

Being built up as the future face of the league is an incredible pressure that might be too big to handle for some players. However, Clark has taken it confidently right from the jump and accepted the responsibilities that come along with it. As her fanbase grows, this announcement from Wilson should get them even more excited.

Sports photographer Bri Lewerke shared the post on X and stated that the basketballs featured in the collection contain imprints of the Fever guard's aspirations from her childhood dream board.

The post garnered several reactions from WNBA fans as they felt ecstatic over the newly announced Wilson basketballs.

"Umm, @WilsonBasketball, you got me right in the feels! This is perfection."

"Going to display these in my house like they're a Picasso," the fan posted.

X user Abby Perry (@abbyperry02) commended Wilson for their latest limited series as it celebrates different periods of Caitlin Clark's journey in reaching the WNBA.

"This is incredible marketing, what a way to honor Caitlin Clark in her past, present, and future," the fan posted.

X user Meme the (@_AverageJoaan) shared that she isn't much of a basketball fan but acknowledged the value in Wilson's limited series collection.

"This is cute af, I don't even play basketball and I want one," the fan posted.

X user Jesse James (@JesseJamesTN) was left convinced to purchase the basketballs while being impressed with Clark's work ethic.

"Is it three total balls? If so, I'm getting all three. I think it's amazing that she wrote down her plan at such a young age and stuck to it. Talk about work ethic," the fan posted.

Fans can get their hands on the limited series collection on July 9 featuring three versions. The EVO NXT ball is priced at $99.95 while the black & gold basketball is priced at $24.95. Lastly, the black & white basketball is listed at $39.95.

Caitlin Clark doesn't want fans to be excited for the All-Star game only because she's teammates with Angel Reese

Following the Fever's 88-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces last Tuesday, Clark was asked about her reaction to being teammates with Angel Reese for the All-Star Game, as per The Seattle Times' Doug Feinberg.

"... I know people will be really excited about it," Clark said, "but I hope it doesn't take away from everyone else. This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don't want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that's not fair to them."

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark

Not every professional basketball player can say that they were part of an All-Star team during their careers. It remains an honor to be selected which Clark feels grateful to be a part of.

However, with the narratives surrounding her competitive dynamic with Reese, she highlighted the importance of not being too distracted by the setting of the two of them playing for the same team.

The two have some history with one another dating back to the 2023 NCAA Championship game when the former LSU forward performed the "You Can't See Me" gesture toward Clark. It was a move popularized by wrestler John Cena.

From Caitlin Clark's perspective, she wants the attention to be focused on the exciting matchup between this year's All-Star team and the Team USA roster.

