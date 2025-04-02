Caitlin Clark makes fashion statement in sharp blue suit at $178.02B company’s prestigious leadership event

Caitlin Clark turned a lot of heads with her outfit selection for the Goldman Sachs x Robin Hood Rising Leaders Forum. The Indiana Fever star attended the New York Event on Tuesday as a speaker, fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter) shared afterward.

As part of her attire, Clark wore Prada Patent Saffiano leather pumps, listed at $1,070 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

This isn't the first time Caitlin Clark attended an event of the $178.02 billion company (per Forbes). She was a speaker at the "In The Lead 2024 with Goldman Sachs." The event held in Palm Beach, Florida, also saw the former No. 1 pick wearing the Patent Saffiano leather pumps.

Her relationship with he company goes back to 2023 when she appeared at an NIL ad sponsored by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices alongside Caleb Love, a North Carolina Tar Heels player at the time.

The ad was focused on calling for the modernization of the Small Business Administration, Business Wire reported.

“Caitlin and Caleb might be best known for their work on the court, but in this fun ad they are showing America that reauthorizing the Small Business Administration should be a layup for Congress,” Joe Wall, National Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, said. “We’re grateful that Caitlin and Caleb are joining our full-court press to modernize the SBA.”

Caitlin Clark linked up with Serena Williams, Eli Manning for special NFL event

With over six weeks left until the start of the 2025 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark is still busy with off-court commitments. Before attending the Goldman Sachs event, she was invited to a panel that discussed women's flag football during the NFL's annual league meeting in Palm Beach.

She linked up with tennis legend Serena Williams and New York Giants icon Eli Manning as part of a four-person group that discussed the plans and benefits of pushing this sport.

Williams shared a series of pictures that included Clark and Manning while talking about the future of women's sports.

"Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the annual @nfl Annual Meeting @caitlinclark22 @alexisohanian @elimanning I love future of women don’t you? 🤩," the 23-time Grand Slam winner captioned the post.

Outside of her impressive on-court performances, Caitlin Clark was busy sharing her knowledge and opinion on different matters during the WNBA offseason.

