Caitlin Clark makes her feelings clear about added attention to her muscles

After a chaotic year in 2024, Caitlin Clark found herself with a lot of downtime before her second season in the WNBA. As she looks to continue her path towards stardom, she reflected on people's reaction to her most notable change.

Ad

With a full offseason this time around, Clark had months to train and get herself right mentally and physically for year two. Like most prospects in any sport, a key piece of development was putting on more muscle to be able to withstand a higher level of competition.

Getting stronger was clearly a point of emphasis for Caitlin Clark this offseason, as she looked strikingly different ahead of training camp. During a recent interview with For The Win, the Indiana Fever star opened up on this narrative. She finds it slightly comical but is also happy her hard work yielded noticeable results.

Ad

Trending

"I think it's funny," Clark said. "I think people see one photo, and they kind of just run with it. But, I mean, I appreciate it, I guess. I worked really hard. So, at least they noticed, I guess."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark's new and improved frame is paying dividends for her, as she's off to a strong start in her sophomore campaign. Through her first two outings, she is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists.

Adding muscle was something Caitlin Clark was adamant about heading into first WNBA offseason

Unlike their NBA counterparts, WNBA prospects have minimal time between college and the pros. Fresh off her historic career at Iowa, Caitlin Clark had about six weeks before she found herself in action for the Indiana Fever. However, for the first time in a while, she had an opportunity to decompress and train behind the scenes in the offseason.

Ad

Earlier in her interview, Clark was asked about her rookie campaign and things she wanted to improve about herself in year two. Having a full offseason was one of the main things she touched on, as it allowed her to work on multiple facets of her game. Regarding improvements, she also cited putting on muscle.

"I think having an offseason of things that I could really just work on and get better at, I haven't really had that in a couple of years now, because my last year going into Iowa, we took our foreign trip," Clark said. "So, I haven't really had an offseason in a while. So, it was really nice to kind of just have that reset and get back to things I wanna get working on. Add some muscle to my frame.

Now refreshed and recharged, Caitlin Clark seems poised to continue leading the Fever as they attempt to climb the ranks in the WNBA. Between her personal improvements and Indiana's roster upgrades, they've been viewed as a potential contender in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More