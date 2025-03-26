Caitlin Clark makes feelings clear on challenges of dealing with fans' narrow perspective: "Hard for them to remember that we’re human"

Caitlin Clark visited the University of Cumberlands on Tuesday as the school’s keynote speaker during its annual Excellence in Leadership event. Per the university’s web page, the school goes after speakers who can offer “impactful messages” to students and to the community. Among its past guests were Shaquille O’Neal, Drew Brees and Laila Ali.

Ad

After the Clark interview inside the standing-only O. Wayne Rollins Center, Cumberlands shared a clip of the talk. The Indiana Fever star had this to say about engaging with fans as a public figure:

“That’s what’s unique about sports. People see a few hours of your craft and not the rest. It’s hard for them to remember that we’re human too, and that’s really challenging.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular women’s basketball players today. She is the main headliner in record-setting viewership numbers in college and the WNBA. Indiana Fever road games often seemed like a home slate for Clark and her teammates because of the point guard’s supporters.

While most have been supportive and appreciative of her accomplishments, some have also tried to belittle her impact.

After a frenetic 2024, Caitlin Clark decided to stay away from public scrutiny in the offseason. Instead of joining the highly successful Unrivaled, she chose to work on her game outside of the limelight.

Ad

Whether fans support her or cheer against her, her mature opinion about them will help her navigate her superstardom.

Fever’s 41 nationally televised games emphasize Caitlin Clark’s popularity and value

In 2024, the Indiana Fever played in 36 nationally televised games. Although still a rookie, Caitlin Clark promptly put the franchise back in the spotlight. The move paid dividends as the WNBA viewership ratings soared.

Ad

This year, the WNBA has doubled down on that strategy by putting Clark in front of a national audience in 41 games. In contrast, the defending champion New York Liberty, headed by stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, will appear in 33 games. Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx, who lost to the Liberty, have 21 nationally televised appearances.

Expand Tweet

Clark will be even more in the limelight in 2025. The WNBA is recognizing and emphasizing her value by making her more accessible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback