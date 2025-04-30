Caitlin Clark makes feelings crystal clear about WNBA title hopes with strong message

Last season, Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016. While the team came up short in its goal of winning a title, it is heading into the 2025 season with a bolstered roster.

During her media day appearance on Wednesday, Clark was asked about the Fever's championship aspirations. The reigning Rookie of the Year made it crystal clear that they have set their sights on winning the championship.

"Yeah, absolutely," Clark said. " ... A championship."

Following a first-round exit last season, Indiana's front office went to work, bolstering its roster for the campaign ahead.

Clark and Aliyah Boston have already established on-court chemistry, and the team will have plenty of added firepower with DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson, who will bring veteran leadership and playoff experience to the Fever.

A look at 2025 WNBA championship odds ahead of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's expected big season

Although the 2025 WNBA season won't tip off for the Indiana Fever until May 17, when the team hosts the Chicago Sky, their fans already have high expectations for them.

After a campaign that saw them return to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, Caitlin Clark and the Fever are tied for second on FanDuel's live betting odds for the 2025 WNBA championship.

The New York Liberty are the betting favorites after their championship run in 2024. Behind them are the Las Vegas Aces, who entered last season eager to win their third consecutive championship, and Indiana.

Both teams have +350 odds to win it all this year, while the Liberty are +230 to go all the way.

With an expanded regular season schedule that will see teams play 44 games, fans will have plenty of opportunities to see Clark and the Fever, as the team looks to establish itself as a championship contender.

