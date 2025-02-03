Caitlin Clark makes feelings known on Fever's 'win-now' mentality amid aggressive trade moves for title push

Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to the 2024 playoffs, their first postseason appearance since 2016. The inexperienced team, however, went out early following a 0-2 sweep at the hands of the battle-scarred Connecticut Sun. Indiana promptly made major offseason changes to compete better in 2025.

On Sunday, Clark had this to say about the Fever’s aggressive offseason:

“I’m excited. We made some great moves. Kelly [Krauskopf] and Amber [Cox] and the whole Fever organization, they’re helping us win now and that’s really important. I think they’re putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well. … It’s exciting times.”

Kelly Krauskopf, the Indiana Fever president of basketball operations, and GM Amber Cox retooled the supporting cast around Caitlin Clark. They re-signed Clark’s backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell and acquired Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner in free agency.

Cox also shipped the No. 8 pick of the 2025 draft to Connecticut and sent NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade. The Fever got Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown and the 19th pick in the deal.

New Fever coach Sophie White wanted to address the team’s wing depth and defense. The front office obliged her by signing players who could help fix their weaknesses. Caitlin Clark gave her approval following the latest moves made by the front office.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever open the 2025 season against rivals Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky

The showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on June 23, 2024, was the most-watched regular season game last season. Per ESPN, 2.3 million viewers watched Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese lead their respective teams to a thrilling duel. Reese and the Sky defended their home court with a pulsating 88-87 win.

Unsurprisingly, the WNBA decided to open the 2025 season with another matchup featuring the two rivals. Both teams retooled in the offseason, but Clark and Reese will continue to grab the spotlight. The Sky will visit Indiana on May 17 for what is already a heavily anticipated matchup.

The Sky-Fever game could again be another exciting battle. Chicago has the No. 2 and No. 10 picks in the 2025 draft. They also added former New York Liberty star Courtney Vandersloot to the roster under new coach Tyler Marsh. Fans can’t wait to see them take on the revamped Fever in the season-opening game.

