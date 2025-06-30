Caitlin Clark makes her fondness for Sydney Colson known with honest reaction to wholesome snap: "Good pal"

A few months into their season as Indiana Fever teammates, Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson have developed a close friendship. Colson, a veteran known for her candid and no-holds-barred tweets, sometimes trolls her superstar teammate. The veteran posted Sunday a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote that Clark was “obsessed” with her.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game leading vote-getter responded to the hilarious dig with another IG story:
“Good pal”
In the picture, Caitlin Clark had her right arm around Sydney Colson while they stood on the sidelines during one of the Indiana Fever’s practices. The Fever have not played since a hard-fought 94-86 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday. The heartwarming scene between Clark and Colson happened during a lull in their preparation for Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Final against the Lynx.
The Fever signed Colson in the offseason for her experience, leadership and playmaking skills. Besides her on-court impact, she has quickly become one of the team and fan favorites. Sunday’s interaction between Colson and Clark only emphasizes the veteran’s off-court value and impact.
Aari McDonald has replaced Sydney Colson as Caitlin Clark’s primary backup
Aari McDonald came off the bench during her first four games with the Indiana Fever. When the Fever signed McDonald to a hardship exception deal, Fever coach Stephanie White made her Sydney Colson’s backup while Caitlin Clark, the starter, was out with a quad injury.
Following a groin injury by Clark and the waiving of DeWanna Bonner, the Fever signed McDonald again to a regular contract. She came off the bench on Thursday in Indiana’s 85-75 home loss to the LA Sparks. McDonald had 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 24 minutes.
For the second night of a back-to-back set, White eventually benched Colson for Aari McDonald. The former LA Sparks guard responded with a 13-point, six-assist and two-rebound performance against the Dallas Wings. With Clark relegated to cheerleader, the Fever held on to a 94-86 win.
Clark said on Sunday that she is listed as day-to-day, making her Tuesday appearance against the Minnesota Lynx questionable. If she remains out, McDonald gets another start ahead of Colson.