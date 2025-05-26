Caitlin Clark melts over Aliyah Boston as Fever duo's sisterhood shines through: "Proud of you

On Sunday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was seen melting over Aliyah Boston as they showed their strong bond. The duo displayed their sisterhood as Boston shared a picture dump of her season on Instagram. Clark and her teammates have started the season in a balanced manner with two wins and two losses in four games.

The Fever Center posted a five-slide dump, featuring clips and images from her team's first few games of the season. Captioning the post with a three-word note, she wrote:

"Hoop life lately🫶🏾"

The post earned reactions from plenty, including Caitlin Clark, who commented on the post with an appreciative message.

"Proud of u 🩷," she wrote showcassing her love for her teammate.

Caitlin Clark shows love to Aliyah Boston in her recent post

This act of love captured the bond of sisterhood between the two former Rookie of the Year awardees, as they continue to lead their team from the front. Clark and Boston have been the biggest contributors for the Fever this term. The former currently leads the team in points and assists, averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per game, while the latter leads the franchise in rebounds and blocks.

Boston's post also featured comments from other teammates, including Lexie Hull, Dantas Dimiris and Bree Hall.

"👑👑👑," Hull reacted.

"A melhor ❤️🔥," Dimiris remarked.

"HELLLL YAAAAA 🔥!" commented Hall.

Lexie Hull, Dantas Damiris, and Bree Hall comment on Aliyah Boston's recent post

The love shown by her teammates contributes to the strong bond shared by the current Indiana Fever group. With the squad going through a major rebuild during the off-season, the Indianapolis franchise is one of the favorites to win the title this term.

Aliyah Boston's third double-double of the season is insufficient as the reigning champions take down the Fever

On Friday, the Indiana Fever hosted the reigning champions, the NY Liberty, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and lost by two points. This defeat came despite Aliyah Boston recording her third double-double of the season, leaving the Fever with a 2-2 record.

The Indianapolis franchise began the season with a resounding victory over the Chicago Sky, where Boston scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. However, this win was followed by a loss to the Atlanta Dream, despite Boston achieving back-to-back double-doubles.

Although she couldn't replicate this performance in the rematch against the Dream, she did manage another double-double in a home game against the New York Liberty.

Scoring a season high 27 points and collecting 13 rebounds, her performance was not enough on the night as the Fever lost by a score of 90-88.

