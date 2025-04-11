Caitlin Clark mentions on Family Guy and Law & Order gets fans buzzing

Caitlin Clark's brand on and off the court continues to trend upward in popularity. On Friday, the Indiana Fever player was mentioned in the American TV shows "Family Guy" and "Law & Order". The latter is a popular police and legal drama series, while the former is an animated TV sitcom.

Some clips of the TV shows were uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), showing scenes where Clark was mentioned in dialogue. In one scene from Law & Order, two detectives could be seen having a conversation with a black female player about Clark and her impact on the league.

In another scene from Family Guy, an animated character was seen reading the news about the WNBA star from a newspaper to another character who opened up about not knowing who she is.

It marked the first time Clark's mentions have made their way into mainstream TV. Fans of the WNBA player were overjoyed to see it as they took to X to react.

"caitlin mention on law and order…the writers just read twitter all day bc what 😭😭😭," one fan wrote.

"bro wtf 😭😭😭😭😭😭," another fan wrote.

"Who this supposed to be? Angel Reese? lol," one fan commented, referring to the black player in that scene from Law & Order.

"What’s the title of this episode? 😂," commented one fan.

"Wait. Caitlin Clark had a Family Guy reference? We really made it guys," wrote another fan.

"Brian and Chris not knowing what City Caitlin Clark plays in. Do they live under a rock?" another fan added.

Caitlin Clark's popularity helped the Indiana Fever last year

When the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, they hoped she would hit the ground running as quickly as possible. Fever executive Lin Dunn said at the time:

"We are thrilled to add Caitlin Clark to our roster. This is a great day for the Indiana Fever and all of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. l am confident she will have an immediate impact on our team and the league."

The Iowa State alumnus not only made an immediate impact on the court, but he also exceeded expectations in the business world. Prior to Clark's arrival, the Fever averaged 4,067 people per game and had missed the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons.

But with her in the team, Indiana made the 2024 playoffs, and their game attendance went up to 15,634 fans per game.

Clark was also the reason the Fever had 41 out of 44 televised games last season, alluding to her growing brand. Nonetheless, as the 2025 season inches closer, fans expect to see CC's popularity surge even more.

