Caitlin Clark nails the perfect reply after Fever admin's training camp tease: "Don't see why we wouldn't"

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever entered training camp on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. They had their first official practice under new coach Stephanie White, with Clark commenting on the Fever's Instagram post of her.

The Fever's IG account shared a photo of the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year standing on center court of the team's training facility. They teased the possibility of Clark being the default player for jump ball situations, which prompted a reply from their superstar guard.

"'Let’s do a jump ball.' - Caitlin Clark," the Fever's IG account wrote.

"I don't see why we wouldn't," Clark replied.

Caitlin Clark replied to the Indiana Fever on IG. (Photo: @indianafever on IG)

Standing at just 6 feet, Clark wouldn't be the ideal player for jump ball situations for the Indiana Fever. Aliyah Boston at 6-foot-5 and DeWanna Bonner at 6-foot-4 are likely the default options.

Nevertheless, the Iowa product showcased her skills this offseason, from golf to football, so it wouldn't be surprising to see her go vertical, at least during practice. She also added a few bulk of muscles as part of coach Stephanie White's plan to make her stronger for the physicality in the WNBA.

One of the things Clark had to make adjustments to as a rookie was the way she gets hit during the game. She won't get all the calls, so White wanted her to put on some muscles to keep her balanced despite contact.

Caitlin Clark among 5 players retained from last season's roster

The Indiana Fever overhauled their roster from last season despite coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017. The Fever started with the front office and coaching staff before proceeding to retain just five players – Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Damiris Dantas.

The new front office acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaeylyn Brown from the Dallas Wings via trade. They then focused on bringing in veteran players via free agency, signing DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner.

As for the WNBA Draft, the Fever selected Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim. They also signed Jillian Alleyne to a training camp deal, which means she has to earn a contract and battle the rookies for a spot on coach Stephanie White's roster.

The Fever are scheduled to start their preseason games on May 3 against the Washington Mystics. They have two preseason games and an additional exhibition game versus Brazil's national team at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on May 4.

