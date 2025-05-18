Caitlin Clark names LeBron James and Serena Williams in her star-studded starting 5

Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark named NBA superstar LeBron James and tennis legend Serena Williams in her starting 5 of sports superstars. Clark is now in her second WNBA season, which started on Saturday.

In a pregame feature at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the Fever's season-opener against the Chicago Sky, the team showed a video of Clark naming her starting 5.

She quickly rattled off the names of Williams, James, and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry before briefly pausing and then naming Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and world No. 1 women's golfer Nelly Korda to complete her star-studded list.

Caitlin Clark described them as:

"That's a good squad."

Williams is one of the most decorated tennis players of all-time, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era while James is a four-time NBA champion and is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Curry is also a four-time NBA champion and is widely considered the greatest shooter in league history. Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, while Korda is a 14-time LPGA Tour winner and an Olympic gold medallist for the United States.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark started off her second WNBA season on a winning note, leading the Fever to a dominant 93-58 victory over Chicago.

Caitlin Clark says Fever still need to work despite dominant season-opening victory

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had a dominant outing in their season-opening 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. She, however, highlighted that there is still work that needs to be done if they are to achieve their goals for the new season.

She made it known in the postgame interview with ESPN, highlighting that it was only the start of their campaign and more challenges would be coming, and they have to be ready.

Clark said:

"We put up 93 points and won by 30, but I felt like we could still have been a lot better, so we go back to work, and we have hard games coming up ... so we're on to the next, on to the next and we have to keep getting better."

The Fever were challenged by the Sky in the opening quarter before they cranked things up in the next three quarters to pull away for the victory.

Clark had a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and shot 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point territory in the win. Aliyah Boston had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds while Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell each had 15 points.

The Fever return to action on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream, also in Indianapolis.

