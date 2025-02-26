"Caitlin Clark needs to ask Fever to trade Lexie Hull" - Fever fans make feelings clear after 3-and-D guard raves about Angel Reese 

Indiana Fever fans felt mixed emotions after Caitlin Clark's running mate, Lexie Hull, hailed Angel Reese on Monday after their Unrivaled game. Hull has teamed up with Clark's biggest rival, Reese, in the 3x3 league on the Rose Ball Club. The duo have struck excellent chemistry during their time together in the offseason. The Rose BC is 6-4 and second in the standings amid a five-game winning streak, making them the hottest team in Unrivaled.

On Monday, Hull and Reese produced solid performances for their team in their 71-59 win over Sabrina Ionescu's Phantom BC. Reese scored an Unrivaled career-high 23 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists on 50.0% shooting. Meanwhile, Hull found her shooting stroke amid a slump, making 4 of 9 shots to score nine points while adding five rebounds and five assists.

Hull heaped praise on Reese's big night, saying:

"Her competitiveness is just so evident... you hear her and you feel her. As a teammate, it's awesome. It's great to have on your side." (h/t WNBA reporter Owen Price).

Fever fans, particularly Caitlin Clark's fans, weren't fully on board with Lexie Hull's endorsement of Angel Reese. One X user expressed displeasure at this comment, saying:

"Caitlin Clark needs to ask Fever to trade Lexie [Hull] ASAP. I’m sorry but enough of that sh*t"

Another added:

"As I have been telling you, Sophie Cunningham is a much better version of Lexie Hull. Sophie Cunningham did more to defend Caitlin than her own teammates did last season."

"Trade Lexie immediately", one fan wrote.

However, not everyone was on board with this sentiment as one person wrote:

"Please stop. Lexies just a nice girl who’s never going to say a bad word about anyone. She’s making friends in the league. CC says nothing but nice things about the other players too."

Another said:

"this is a horrible take. lexie is literally just being diplomatic and building relationships. that's not a crime."

One fan added:

"he's just being nice lol. What do you want her, to fight her teammate? I don't get it."

