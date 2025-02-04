Caitlin Clark's new teammate Sophie Cunningham kisses mom in endearing moment to share feelings on Indiana trade

After six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, Sophie Cunningham will be shifting to the Midwest to join forces with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The talented guard was part of Saturday's four-team trade that included the Fever, Mercury, Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.

The trade garnered attention, with Cunningham adding firepower, a strong defensive presence, and a competitive spirit to a playoff-caliber Fever team. Sophie Cunningham, a Missouri native born and raised in the Midwest, will also move closer to her hometown and have a chance to spend more time with her mother.

On Monday, Cunningham shared an adorable clip on her Instagram story with her mother. The two can be seen smiling at the camera and sharing a hug before Sophie Cunningham kisses her mother. The new Indiana Fever guard also added the following message to go with the post:

Trending

"Indian means close to Joe Dirt aka momma 🥹," Cunningham wrote.

Sophie Cunningham shares a video on social media alongside her mother. (Credits: IG/Sophie Cunningham)

Joe Dirt was a hit movie from the early 2000s in which Hollywood star David Spade played a loveable janitor. In the film, Spade sports a hairstyle that is very similar to that of Cunningham's mother.

Sophie Cunningham was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft and has spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. Over the last six years, she has developed into a fan favorite in Arizona.

Last season, Cunningham started 21 games and averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Sophie Cunningham will be part of a new-look Indiana Fever roster. Jaelyn Brown, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard have all been added over the offseason. Those players will join a star-studded lineup that includes Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull.

The Fever also has a new coach in Stephanie White taking over from Christie Sides.

Sophie Cunningham once spoke of her admiration for Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court against Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Credits: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham will be thrilled about the opportunity to train and play alongside Caitlin Clark in Indiana. Clark is regarded as one of the top players in the world. Last season, she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year after breaking a long list of league records, most notably the single-season assists and single-game assists records.

Cunningham appeared on the Travis Hearn Podcast in October 2024 and discussed Clark and her influence on the game.

"I think (Caitlin Clark) is a gem. I didn't know her, but All-Star Weekend we bantered back & forth a little bit. She's lovely," Cunningham said. "She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders ... I think she's handling the pressure very well. She's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball. I’m a fan, like I’d love to play with her one day."

Expand Tweet

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark will be teammates next season and there will be high expectations for the Fever. Last season, Indiana reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but was eliminated in the first round. In 2025, they will aim to propel themselves to the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback