Caitlin Clark's noble work continues as Fever star's charity funds new multi-sport project in her hometown 

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is giving back to the Des Moines community. Between now and the end of the calendar year, the Caitlin Clark Foundation will open four multi-sport courts around the Des Moines area at Hiatt, Callanan, McCombs, and Weeks middle schools.

The news was announced on Tuesday as part of a collaborative relationship between the Caitlin Clark Foundation and Musco, a company that self-describes as the world leader in sports lighting.

The new multi-sport courts will have basketball hoops and football goals built into the fencing surrounding them. They can support basketball, football, and futsal — a version of football played on a smaller, hard court instead of a traditional pitch.

Mary Coffin, the President of the Caitlin Clark Foundation, was quoted in a press release shared by Keith Murphy on X (formerly known as Twitter) as saying:

"The Caitlin Clark Foundation is thrilled to be a partner in delivering these sport systems to the Des Moines schools and the greater community. Providing courts for local youth helps them find opportunities to play and connect with others.

"Sport activities provided by these courts help develop connections, foster teamwork, and improve communication. These are essential skills that complement the education journey and will have an impact beyond the court experience."

Murphy wrote that this isn't the first time Clark's foundation has helped the Iowa community.

Looking at other philanthropic initiatives launched by the Caitlin Clark Foundation

The Caitlin Clark Foundation has a history of giving back to Iowan communities. In January, Clark celebrated her birthday by partnering with Scholastic and donating 22,000 children's books to needy communities.

Weeks later, Clark returned to Iowa City for her jersey retirement with the University of Iowa and donated $22,000 to four charities in the area.

The four charities were the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor, and Special Olympics Iowa — East Central.

At the time, she was quoted in a press release announcing the donation as saying:

“One of my favorite things about Iowa City is the way the community is connected and how everyone supports each other. It is something I felt during my time here and is important to me that I stay connected with.

"I am proud to be a part of each of these organizations’ efforts and the meaningful impact they provide for the people of Iowa."

Although the 2025 WNBA season is quickly approaching in May, the Indiana Fever star's focus is just as much on giving back as on preparing for the season ahead.

