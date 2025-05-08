"Caitlin Clark at number 4 is robbery" - WNBA fans react as Indiana Fever dominate ESPN's top 25 with 3 players featured

Caitlin Clark and two other Indiana Fever stars were featured on ESPN's WNBA Top 25 player rankings on Thursday, with Clark in the top five. However, most fans think they should've been ranked higher. Together with her are Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Clark was No. 4, Mitchell was No. 13 and Boston was No. 21.

After seeing the Fever players' ranks, some said the rankings should've been different, especially for Clark.

"Caitlin Clark at number 4 is robbery. She is at the very worst number 2. Aliyah Boston should be a few spots higher," a fan wrote.

"Caitlin top 3 and might be top 2 tbh," another fan commented.

"ESPN is garbage when it comes to the WNBA, but three is better than none," one fan said.

Others showed their appreciation for the trio getting recognized.

"Glad media put respect on their names I stg they are all nice asf," a fan said.

"Scary hrs this season! Them girls coming for the crown," another fan commented.

"It is quite amusing considering how early we are in the WNBA season, and the Fever are already demonstrating remarkable potential," one fan tweeted.

Other notable players in the rankings are A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) at No. 1, Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) at No. 3 and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky) at No. 25.

Caitlin Clark believes the 2025 season is going to be different for the Indiana Fever

During the offseason, the Indiana Fever made some moves to surround Caitlin Clark with veteran talent. They brought back Kelsey Mitchell and gave her a supermax contract.

Indiana then added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson. All three were free agents and signed new deals to play alongside Clark. They also traded for Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury.

Heading into the 2025 season, Clark thinks the additions would significantly help the team.

"Adding really great vets like (Bonner) and Syd (Colson) and Tash (Howard) and putting that experience around us of not just being in this league but also winning," Clark said on Thursday, via Yahoo Sports.

The Fever will start their season on May 18 at home against the Chicago Sky.

